The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the construction of the 117.7-km Kanpur–Kabrai Access-Controlled Greenfield Highway, a key link in the proposed Bhopal–Kanpur Economic Corridor that aims to improve freight movement, industrial connectivity and regional development across Bundelkhand. The project, estimated to cost Rs 7,145.14 crore, will be implemented by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) Toll model.

While the immediate benefit will be a faster road connection between Kanpur and Kabrai, the larger objective is to create a high-speed economic corridor linking industrial centres in Uttar Pradesh with the manufacturing, agricultural and mineral-rich regions of Madhya Pradesh. The concession also includes operation and maintenance of the existing Kanpur–Kabrai section of NH-34.

More than a highway, the project targets logistics efficiency

Designed as a four-lane access-controlled corridor with provisions for future expansion to six lanes, the highway will support operating speeds of 80–100 kmph. Once operational, travel time between Kanpur and Kabrai is expected to reduce from around 3.5 hours to 1.5 hours, cutting journey time by nearly 58%.

The corridor is expected to improve road safety, reduce vehicle operating costs and facilitate faster movement of both passenger and freight traffic. It will also strengthen connectivity to the Kabrai mining belt, enabling more efficient transportation of minerals, construction materials, industrial goods and agricultural produce.

The highway will integrate with NH-34, NH-35, the Bundelkhand Expressway, Kanpur Ring Road and state highways SH-46, SH-91, SH-10B and SH-42, creating stronger links across the regional transport network and improving supply chain efficiency.

Economic corridor to connect industries, logistics hubs and growth centres

The project has been planned under the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan and is expected to improve connectivity to 16 economic nodes, including industrial areas at Unnao, Banther, Pankhi, Rania, Jainpur, Rooma, Chakeri, Sumerpur and Bhuragarh, besides the Trans Ganga Integrated Township, Growth Centre Jaipur, Kanpur Nagar Node and Bengal Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

It will also strengthen access to nine social infrastructure nodes, including Fatehpur, Mahoba, Kanpur Zoological Park, Buddha Park, J.K. Temple & Garden, Radha Krishna Temple, Siddheshwar Mahadev Temple, Gopeshwar Mandir and the Mahoba tourist destination.

In addition, the highway will improve connectivity to 10 logistics nodes, including railway stations at Kanpur, Ghatampur, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Kabrai, Bharwa Sumerpur and Banda, along with Kanpur, Chakeri and Khajuraho airports.

According to the government, the project is expected to generate nearly 1.2 crore person-days of direct and indirect employment during construction. It is also projected to carry an Annual Average Daily Traffic (AADT) of around 18,069 Passenger Car Units (PCUs) by FY2028, underscoring its long-term role in supporting freight movement, improving logistics competitiveness and driving industrial growth across Bundelkhand and adjoining regions of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Rather than functioning only as a faster road link, the Kanpur–Kabrai highway is intended to serve as an economic corridor that lowers logistics costs, improves market access and strengthens connectivity between industrial clusters, mining regions and key transport hubs.