Commuters travelling across parts of Delhi (today) on Wednesday, September 2, may face diversions and regulated traffic movements as the Delhi Traffic Police will conduct a motor carcade rehearsal for the BRICS Summit 2026.

The curtailment will be in place for five hours, from 10 am to 3 pm. As per the traffic advisory, more than 35 roads will be regulated, and 22 diversion points will be functional during this period.

The BRICS Summit 2026 is slated from September 11 to 13 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan.

Delhi Traffic Police asks commuters to plan ahead

Delhi Traffic Police, in a post on X, asked commuters to “plan journeys in advance, allow extra travel time” and use public transport, “especially Metro.”

Motorists have also been advised to follow designated diversion routes and instructions from traffic personnel. Emergency and essential -service vehicles will be given priority passage, the police mentioned.

Which Delhi roads will be impacted?

The affected stretches include Sardar Patel Marg, Teen Murti Marg, Tees January Marg, Mathur Road, Mother Teresa Crescent, Tolstoy Marg, Josef Broz Tito Marg, Shanti Path, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Abdul Kalam Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Satya Marg, Niti Marg, Press Enclave Road, Dr Zakir Hussain, Barakhamba Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Josef Broz Tito Marg, Satya Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Satya Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Ashoka Road, Barkhamba Road, Africa Avenue Road, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Kemal Ataturk Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Shanti Path, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Press Enclave Road, Panchsheel, Brig Hoshiar Singh Marg and Janpath.

Delhi traffic diversions: Check 22 points:

# Diversion point Movement restricted towards 1 Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point) Mathura Road, Tilak Marg 2 Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point) Commercial vehicles beyond chowk to W-Point 3 Mir Dard Chowk Maharaja Ranjit Singh Marg 4 Kasturba Gandhi Marg/Outer Circle CP C-Hexagon, Outer Circle CP 5 Janpath/Connaught Place C-Hexagon from Outer Circle CP 6 Patel Chowk Windsor Place and RBI on Sansad Marg 7 Roundabout, RML Hospital Mother Teresa Crescent, Talkatora Road 8 Vande Matram Marg/Simon Bolivar Marg Simon Bolivar Marg 9 Dhaula Kuan Flyover Sardar Patel Marg 10 Moti Bagh Flyover Shanti Path 11 Roundabout, Brig Hoshiar Singh Marg Africa Avenue towards Yashwant Place 12 Madarsa T-Point Aurobindo Marg 13 Lodhi Road/Amrita Shergil Marg Amrita Shergil Marg 14 Lodhi Road/Max Mueller Marg Max Mueller Marg 15 Lodhi Road/Maharishi Raman Marg Maharishi Raman Marg 16 Lodhi Road/Arch Bishop Macarius Marg Arch Bishop Macarius Marg 17 Under Lodhi Flyover Mathura Road towards Bharat Mandapam 18 Neela Gumbad Oberoi Flyover/Dr Zakir Hussain Marg 19 Under Oberoi Flyover Mathura Road 20 U-turn opposite DPS, Mathura Road Towards Bharat Mandapam 21 Ring Road/Bhairon Road Bhairon Marg 22 Mandi House Feroz Shah Road, Bhagwan Das Road, Copernicus Marg

Heading to IGI Airport or Gurugram?

Passengers heading to IGI Airport or Gurugram should pay particular attention to restrictions around Dhaula Kuan and Moti Bagh.

At Dhaula Kuan Flyover, traffic towards Sardar Patel Marg will be restricted, while airport- and Gurugram-bound vehicles have been directed towards NH-48/Gurgaon Road. For Moti-Bagh Flyover, south-west Delhi Traffic heading towards IGI Airport or Gurugram can use Rao Tula Ram Marg.

Connaught Place, Pragati Maidan routes also affected

Traffic controls will also apply around Connaught Place, Lodhi Road, Mandi House, Mathura Road and Bharat Mandapam.

At Ring Road/Bhairon Road, vehicles will not be allowed towards Bhairon Marg. Traffic from south, east and New Delhi can utilise Ring Road through Sarai Kale Khan, whereas vehicles from central, north, east and west Delhi can use Ring Road through Rajghat.

Commuters have been advised to check traffic updates before leaving and keep additional time in hand.