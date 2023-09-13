Boosting connectivity in Ladakh: Kargil-Zanskar Road transformation begins, says Nitin Gadkari – Know significance and challenges here

Union Minister for Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday (September 12) announced that the work to upgrade and widening the 230-kilometer-long Kargil-Zanskar Road has been initiated. The Kargil-Zanskar Road is a vital segment of National Highway 301. Gadkari informed that five packages in this eight-package project have been completed, while the six and seven packages are scheduled for this fiscal year.

While speaking in Ladakh, the Minister also said that the remaining three packages encompass a staggering 97.726 Km, featuring 13 major bridges, 18 minor bridges, and an astounding 620 box culverts.

This road upgrading project is a significant component of the broader initiative by the Central Government to enhance connectivity in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The initiative aims to improve transportation links within the state as well as in the border regions.

“In Ladakh, we have initiated the upgrade and widening of the 230-kilometer-long Kargil-Zanskar Road, which is a vital segment of National Highway 301. This extensive project, divided into 8 packages, has seen the successful completion of Pkg 5, with Pkg 6 and 7 scheduled for this fiscal year. These 3 packages encompass a staggering 97.726 Km, featuring 13 major bridges, 18 minor bridges, and an astounding 620 box culverts,” Nitin Gadkari said on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Challenges in construction

Giving an outline of the challenges faced in the construction of this magnificent road, Gadkari said the terrain in this area poses substantial challenges, with a deep gorge on one side and a steep hill on the other. Furthermore, the harsh environment characterized by sparse vegetation, low oxygen levels, and extremely cold weather exacerbates these difficulties. Additionally, over half of the stretch lacks human settlement and network connectivity.

The Minister emphasised that once the project is finished, this all-weather road will become a vital infrastructure asset, enabling the smooth movement of troops and heavy artillery. Beyond its strategic significance, the initiative is expected to catalyze economic growth and promote tourism in the region.