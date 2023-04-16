Boost to Maharashtra’s road infrastructure! PM Modi praises launch of these new Road Over Bridges – Know location, cost & more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all praises for the six Road Over Bridges (ROBs) that were inaugurated for Maharshtra’s Vidarbha region on April 15. Replying to a tweet by Maharashtra Dy CM Shri Devendra Fadnavis, the Prime Minister tweeted : “Great for connectivity in Vidarbha region.”

This is an effort to boost the road infrastructure in Maharashtra and ease the congestion and traffic. The project has clearly made headlines now that PM Modi has lauded Maharashtra government’s effort.

ROBs in Maharashtra: Detailed list of location, length and cost

1. One of the first ROBs is on the Umred Bhiwapur bypass road on Armori-Nagpur National HIghway 353 D between Nagpur (Itwari)-Nagbhid railway line. It is 635 mtrs long and is being constructed at a cost of 63.19 crore.

2. A two-lane ROB has been constructed on Borgaon to Khandala major district road between Bharatwada and Kalmeshwar Railway Stations. It cost Rs 46.29 crores and is 581 mtrs long.

3. Another two-lane ROB has been constructed on Nagpur-Kalmeshwar State Highway between Bharatwada and Kalmeshwar railway station. Its total length is 732 mtrs and cost Rs 46.59 crores.

4. The fourth ROB is also a two-lane ROB which is constructed on Katol to Kalmeshwhar State Highway between Kohli and Kalmeshwar Railway Station. It is 545 meters long and was built at a cost Rs 41.85 crores.

5. The ROB on Alagondi-Barkhedi road is also two-lane and is between Borkhedi station and Sindi railway station. Its total length is 730 meters and cost Rs 51.18 crores.

6. The last one is the two-lane Bow String ROB constructed on Rewral to nandgaon major District Road between Rewral and Tharsa railway stations. It cost Rs 56.03 crore and is 628 meters long.