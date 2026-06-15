Mumbai’s transport network is set to get a major connectivity boost as Western Railway (WR), in coordination with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), plans to develop a Rail-Metro Hub at Jogeshwari.

The project will connect the upcoming Jogeshwari Terminus with Metro Lines 6 and 7A, making travel easier for commuters and long-distance passengers.

Under the proposed plan, passengers arriving at the new Jogeshwari Terminus will be able to directly access Metro services through a dedicated pedestrian network. A skywalk will connect the terminus to Ram Mandir railway station and further link commuters to Goregaon Metro station.

The integration is aimed at providing smooth movement between long-distance trains, suburban railway services, and the Metro network, reducing travel time and improving last-mile connectivity.

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Mumbai Metro Line 6 & 7A – Route, length, stations

The Mumbai Metro Line 6 spans 15.31 km, connecting Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli.The corridor is designed to improve east–west connectivity across Mumbai and will serve 13 stations along its route.

The stations on the line include Swami Samarth Nagar, Adarsh Nagar, Jogeshwari (West), JVLR, Shyam Nagar, Mahakali Caves, SEEPZ Village, Saki Vihar Road, Rambaug, Powai Lake, IIT Powai, Kanjurmarg (West), and Vikhroli (EEH).

The Mumbai Metro Line 7A is a 3.42 km southern extension of the operational Red Line (Line 7), stretching from Andheri East to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

Know more about Jogeshwari Terminus

Construction on the Jogeshwari Terminus is progressing rapidly. In the first phase, three platforms are being developed. The project also includes provisions for two additional platforms to meet future passenger demand.

To improve passenger convenience, Western Railway is also constructing two six-metre-wide foot overbridges equipped with escalators and elevators at the terminus.

First Phase Expected by 2027

The first phase of the Rail-Metro Hub is expected to be commissioned by 2027. Once completed, Jogeshwari is expected to emerge as a key transport interchange hub in Mumbai, offering seamless connectivity between rail and Metro services and improving the overall commuting experience for passengers.