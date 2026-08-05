Travelling to Jewar Airport from different parts of Uttar Pradesh could soon become much faster. In a major infrastructure push, the Uttar Pradesh government has approved a ₹8,585.51-crore access-controlled greenfield expressway that will directly connect Jewar Airport with the Ganga Expressway, news agency PTI reported.

The proposal was cleared during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. Once completed, the new expressway is expected to significantly improve road connectivity between western Uttar Pradesh and the airport, making travel faster and more convenient.

Apart from improving connectivity, the expressway is also expected to boost industrial development along the corridor and create new employment opportunities in the districts it passes through.

New Greenfield Expressway: Route, Length, Features

The new greenfield expressway will be 74.467 km long and will initially have six lanes, with provision to expand it to eight lanes in the future.

The route will connect Noida International Airport at Jewar with the Ganga Expressway via Bulandshahr, providing a faster road link between the airport and the state’s major expressway network.

Better access for western Uttar Pradesh

The expressway will improve connectivity for Gautam Buddha Nagar and Bulandshahr, making travel to and from Jewar Airport quicker.

According to the state government, the improved road network is also expected to encourage industrial development along the corridor, creating new business opportunities and generating employment in the surrounding districts.

Ganga Expressway at a glance

The 594-km Ganga Expressway is one of India’s longest access-controlled expressways. It starts near Meerut and ends at Prayagraj, passing through 12 districts including Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli and Pratapgarh.

The six-lane expressway has been designed to be expanded to eight lanes in the future. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the expressway on April 29, 2026, further strengthening road connectivity across Uttar Pradesh.

About Jewar Airport

Jewar Airport, also known as Noida International Airport, is a greenfield airport built as the second international airport for the National Capital Region (NCR).

The airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28, 2026. Commercial flight operations began on June 15, 2026, with IndiGo operating the first flight from Lucknow to Noida. The inaugural flight also carried several residents from Jewar.

In its first phase, the airport is designed to handle 12 million passengers annually. Once all phases are completed, its total capacity is expected to increase to 70 million passengers per year, making it one of India’s largest airports.