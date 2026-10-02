Bengaluru commuters using roads around Sarjapur Road, Dommasandra, Varthur, Gunjur and Balagere could witness faster action on potholes, damaged stretches and waterlogging. Officials have been instructed to address urgent problems and speed up ongoing infrastructure works.

Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda inspected ongoing works across the Sarjapur Road-Dommasandra-Gunjur-Varthur-Balagere belt and surrounding areas. The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) shared details of the instructions on its official X handle.

During the inspection, Gowda emphasised the need to provide immediate relief to citizens while simultaneously working on long-term solutions. He directed the officials to take urgent works first, speed up pending projects and ensure coordination among departments to minimise inconvenience to road users, as per the GBA.

Potholes, waterlogging and damaged roads on priority

Gowda ordered the officials to prioritise potholes, traffic bottlenecks, waterlogging, and damaged roads and to solve these issues without delay. Pending and newly started road works are also to be speed up so that affected stretches can be made motorable at the earliest.

The minister also asked for targeted improvements at curves, junctions and connecting roads based on local requirements to enhance traffic movement.

On drainage, officials have also been asked to identify locations prone to waterlogging and work on both immediate and permanent solutions.

‘At least build the road with space available’

Land-related issues should not stop authorities from doing improvement works that are possible within the available road space, Gowda stated during the inspection.

While reviewing the Dommasandra Circle- Varthur stretch, the minister stated to Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) officials, “At least build the road with the space available.

He directed officials to clear debris from the available space and, wherever possible, lay gravel to make the road motorable instead of waiting for the completion of land acquisition.

Encroachments and obstructing utilities under focus

During the inspection of the Gunjur-Dommasandra stretch, Gowda reviewed encroachments and asked the officials to identify the land needed for the road development and take action in accordance with the law.

He also ordered that BESCOM poles and transformers blocking traffic or road development be relocated. Roadside construction debris and accumulated silt are to be removed, and affected stretches should be restored. These measures are aimed at enhancing usable road space and reducing inconvenience to commuters.

Footpaths, pipeline works to be addressed

Pedestrian infrastructure was also part of the minister’s directions. Officials have been asked to repair damaged footpaths and maintain safe pedestrian pathways.

Gowda also demanded faster completion of water-supply pipeline works and instructed agencies to ensure that construction materials do not create inconvenience for motorists and pedestrians.

Road works to align with future Metro projects

The minister also stressed coordination between current road works and future infrastructure projects. Officials have been asked to factor in upcoming Metro expansion and elevated road projects when planning road works to avoid repeated disruption and excavation.