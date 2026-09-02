The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited bids for the balance works of the four-lane Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway between Arakkonam and Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu, according to BidAssist.

The project, covering the 25.5-km stretch from Km 204.500 to Km 230.000, will be executed under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 633.12 crore, excluding GST, with the selected contractor required to complete the construction within 18 months. The maintenance period has been fixed at five years.

State NH/NE No. Name of Work Estimated Cost Completion Period Maintenance Period Tamil Nadu NE-07 Balance works of 4-lane Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway from Arakkonam to Kancheepuram (Km 204.500 to Km 230.000), Phase III/Package III, on EPC mode Rs 633.12 crore (excluding GST) 18 months 5 years

NHAI invites bids for Arakkonam-Kancheepuram stretch



The work forms part of Phase III/Package III of the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway and involves completing the balance works on the Arakkonam-Kancheepuram section. The project has been identified under National Highway NE-07.

NHAI, under the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, has invited eligible contractors to participate in the bidding process for the project.

Bid submission deadline is September 28



The complete tender document will be available for download on the Central Public Procurement Portal (CPPP) from September 1 to September 28, 2026, until 11 am IST.

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Bidders must submit both their technical and financial bids online through the CPPP portal by 11 am on September 28. The submitted bids will be opened on September 29 at 11:30 am IST.

The project is expected to add to the connectivity and capacity of the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway, which is being developed to improve road connectivity between Bengaluru and Chennai.