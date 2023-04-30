Beautifying Delhi: National Capital’s iconic stretch to get a facelift

There’s good news for Delhiites! The state government is working in full swing to give a facelift to the stretch between Metcalfe House and Old Fort. These two are the iconic landmarks of the national capital. The 10-km long stretch will get a makeover with ornamental lamp posts and beautiful fountains.

The transformation of the stretch is a part of a city beautification project ahead of the G-20 summit to be held later this year. For this, a detailed plan of action has been put in place on the directions of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

Recently, the LG has visited the area, mostly on foot, and directed the officials to complete the project within a fixed time frame. He also issued specific directions for various tasks to be undertaken.

The Metcalfe House-Purana Quila stretch is an arterial road connecting north Delhi to central and south Delhi. It also encompasses areas such as – ISBT, Nigam Bodh Ghat, Salimgarh Fort, Samadhi Complex, area behind Daryaganj, Samta Sthal, JLN Marg, Dilli Gate, ITO and Mathura Road.

Over thousands of commuters travel along this road on a daily basis. This road also serves as the main approach road for people coming from neighbouring Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Revamp proposal:-

Also Read Delhi Metro’s Sarojini Nagar Metro station remodelled for passenger convenience



As part of the proposed makeover , the stretch will have sculptures, fountains, etc. For the convenience of the public, the stretch will also have enhanced lighting and sufficient parking space. According to the proposal, a total of six public conveniences, including toilets and water ATMs will be installed on both sides of the road at ISBT, and multi-level parking will be built near Nigam Bodh Ghat.

At the U-turn near Kashmere Gate metro station, the proposed plan is to install decentralised STP for horticultural purposes and widening of the carriageway. The area near the Hanuman Mandir will also be refurbished,

The proposal is also to develop a food street at Salimgarh Fort and a green recreational complex at Qudsia Ghat. The proposed beautifical plan is also to install ornamental lights at a distance of 10 metres from each other, sculptures with fountains will be installed at all crossings like those at Vijay Ghat, Shanti Van and Raj Ghat. At Purana Quila lake, the plan is to install volcano-like fountains.