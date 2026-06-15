Mumbai’s Coastal Road network is expected to significantly reduce pressure on the Western Express Highway, one of the city’s busiest transport corridors, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday.

After reviewing the progress of the project, Fadnavis said the Bandra-Versova sea link is targeted for completion by March 2028. The Versova-Bhayandar stretch and associated connectors are expected to be completed by December 2028.

The Chief Minister said nearly 60 per cent of Mumbai’s traffic currently depends on the Western Express Highway, making an alternative signal-free corridor essential for the city’s future mobility needs.

Why Mumbai needs a parallel corridor

Mumbai’s linear geography has long concentrated traffic movement along a limited number of north-south routes. The Western Express Highway remains the primary road link connecting the island city with the western suburbs and neighbouring regions.

While the expanding metro network has helped shift a section of commuters away from roads, Fadnavis said additional road infrastructure remains necessary to handle growing traffic volumes.

The Coastal Road project is designed to create a parallel signal-free route along Mumbai’s western coastline, offering faster travel and reducing congestion on existing roads.

Officials expect the network to improve travel between south Mumbai and the northern suburbs while providing better connectivity to major residential and commercial hubs.

Bandra-Versova, Bhayandar links to strengthen connectivity

According to the state government, the Bandra-Versova sea link and the Versova-Bhayandar connectors will form a key part of Mumbai’s broader coastal mobility network.

Once operational, the corridors are expected to improve access between different parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and provide an alternative to heavily congested arterial roads.

Fadnavis said construction work continues despite challenging sea conditions and high waves.

“You can see how difficult this work is. There have been several court cases and we have won them. After the monsoon, the work will gather tremendous speed,” he said.

The government has prepared separate execution plans for monsoon and non-monsoon periods. A dedicated war room is monitoring project progress daily to ensure construction targets remain on schedule.

Environmental concerns and mangrove protection

The project has also attracted attention over its environmental impact, particularly on mangrove ecosystems along Mumbai’s coastline.

Addressing these concerns, Fadnavis said Maharashtra continues to lead the country in mangrove conservation.

He said data from the Forest Survey of India showed an increase in mangrove cover across Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region due to sustained plantation drives and conservation measures.

According to the Chief Minister, even where limited mangrove relocation becomes necessary for infrastructure projects, compensatory measures and conservation efforts ensure long-term ecological protection.

Kumbh preparations also reviewed

During the interaction, Fadnavis also reviewed preparations for the upcoming Kumbh Mela and ongoing development works at major temple towns.

He said projects are underway at Trimbakeshwar, Ghrishneshwar and Parli Vaijnath. Work at Bhimashankar remains more complex due to forest cover, biodiversity concerns and the habitat of the Indian giant squirrel.

The Chief Minister said a nearby village had agreed to relocate around 1.5 kilometres away and would be developed as a model settlement.

He added that temple-related works originally expected to take 18 months had been completed in six months by the administration.