A major section of NH-327 in West Bengal is all set to get a major facelift with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) planning to widen the Bagdogra-Panitanki-Kharibari-Galgalia stretch from two lanes with paved shoulders. The proposed upgradation of the highway will be of 31.025 km and the estimated project cost is Rs 863.30 crore.

NHAI has started the bidding process to select a private entity for the project. According to the official bid document, the Request for Proposal (RFP) is dated September 15, 2026, and bids can be submitted till 11 am on November 2, while technical submissions are to commence at 11:30 am on November 3.

Details of the project

Highway stretch: NH-327: Bagdogra-Panitanki-Kharibari-Galgalia stretch

Upgrade plan: 2 lanes with paved shoulders to 4 lanes with paved shoulders

Length of the project: 31.025 km

Project cost: The estimated project outlay is Rs 863.30 crore, excluding GST.

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What part of NH-327 will be developed?

The project pertains to the Bagdogra-Panitanki-Kharibari-Galgalia section of NH-327 in West Bengal. The official document describes the existing road as two lanes with paved shoulders. The upgrade proposed would widen the section to four lanes with paved shoulders along the full 31.025 km length.

The RFP states that the scope of work is “Upgradation from 2-lane PS to 4-lane PS of Bagdorgra-Panitanki-Kharibari-Galgalia Section of NH-327 in the state of West Bengal”.

How much will the highway project be?

The NHAI has projected the estimated project cost to be Rs 863.30 crore excluding GST.

How do we implement the project?

The highway upgrade is proposed to be implemented under Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM). The RFP also states that the project will be executed on a Design, Operate, Build and Transfer basis.

“After selection of the developer, the NHAI has decided to carry out the bidding process for selection of a private entity as the Bidder to whom the project may be awarded,” the NHAI document says. Therefore, the project is at the bidding stage now.

What then?

Interested bidders are invited to submit their bids online by 11am on 2 November 2026. NHAI’s technical submissions are scheduled to open on November 3 at 11:30 am. The RFP also says that NHAI reserves the right to accept or reject all or any of the BIDS without assigning any reason whatsoever.”

If the proposed project is taken forward post the bidding process, the 31.025 km Bagdogra-Panitanki-Kharibari-Galgalia corridor will be upgraded from two lane to four lane with paved shoulders, thereby increasing the road capacity of this section of NH-327.