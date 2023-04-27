Attention Delhi commuters! Road to Nizamuddin station of Barapulla drain overbridge will remain shut from THIS day – All details here

The road going towards Nizamuddin station of the Barapulla drain overbridge will remain closed from April 28, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Wednesday, reported PTI. It will be out of use for 20 days due to some repair work that has to be done on the carriageway.

To ensure smooth traffic management in the area, commuters are advised to take specified routes from April 28. To avoid inconvenience, the Delhi Traffic Police have advised the commuters to follow the directions of its personnel in the area.

What is the advisory?



As per the advisory given by the police, those coming from Neela Gumbad to reach the Hazrat Nizamuddin station (via Nikku Chowk) and the Rajdoot traffic signal will have to take the opposite carriageway from the left turn near the Preet Palace hotel.

“The commuters coming from the Nizamuddin railway station to reach Neela Gumbad will have to take a right turn from the traffic signal near Nizamuddin police post on the drain first to reach the Mathura Road T-point,” the advisory said, reported PTI.



From the T-point, commuters have to turn right on the service road towards Neela Gumbad. After that, from the traffic signal, they can take the main carriageway of Mathura Road towards Neela Gumbad.