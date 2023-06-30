Attention commuters! Travelling on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway will get expensive from July 1! Here’s why

Commuters travelling on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway will have to fish for extra cash from July 1 as the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will be increasing the toll on the expressway. Tomorrow onwards, starting at 8 am, those travelling by car will have to pay Rs 320 for one way trip on the expressway and pay Rs 485 if they have to return on the same day.

This increase in the toll comes after National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI) decision to collect toll between Mysuru and Nidaghatta at Maddur. This resulted in a second toll plaza at the expressway. The existing toll plaza is at Sheshagirihalli. Over there cars pay Rs 165 for a one-way passage.

How much will the toll be?

The two toll plazas together will cause commuters to shell out more money. As per the NHAI’s notification the toll rates for cars/SUVs/vans for one-way will be Rs 155 and a return journey within 24 hours will cost Rs 235.

In case of LCVs/LGVs/mini buses, the toll for a one-way trip will be Rs 235 and a return journey will cost Rs 375. Meanwhile, trucks/buses with two axles will have to shell out Rs 525 for a one-way journey and Rs 790 for returning within 24 hours.

These new toll rates will be in addition to the existing toll on the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta stretch. A monthly pass will be provided by the NHAI which will be priced at Rs 330 for non-commercial vehicles travelling within a 20-kilometre radius from the toll plaza.

The toll charges are not to be levied during the mock drill of the expressway today, the NHAI had clarified earlier.

About Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the 118-kilometre Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project on March 12. It reduces the time travel between Bengaluru and Mysuru to 75 minutes from three hours, as per officials. The road is being built at a cost of Rs 8,408 crore in two phases. About 52 kilometres of the road is greenfield which has five bypasses which will reduce traffic congestion in the neighbouring towns.