Big news for people travelling on Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Travelling on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway will soon become slightly more expensive with toll charges set to be revised upward. TOI reports suggest that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced an upward revision of toll charges for the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) which will be effective from April 1, 2026. According to reports, the adjustment involves an average 5% hike.

Toll rates to vary on vehicle type and distance traveled

TOI stated that the revised toll charges for Delhi-Meerut Expressway vary based on both the vehicle type and the specific distance traveled across major stretches. The reports further stated that price hike extends to all vehicle categories. This includes buses and two-axle trucks, as well as MAV/three-axle vehicles, MAV 4-6 axle and oversized vehicles (seven or more axles).

Price Breakdown: What the 5% Hike Means for Your Daily Commute

For example, the 82 km journey from Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut, the one-way fare for light motor vehicles, such as cars, jeeps, and vans, has been increased to Rs 175 from the previous Rs 170, while the return journey has seen a Rs 10 hike, bringing the total to Rs 265. Indirapuram to Meerut will also see adjustments; light motor vehicles now require a one-way payment of Rs 120, a Rs 5 increase, while the return journey fare has risen to Rs 189 from the earlier rate of Rs 175.

NHAI opts cashless system: payment through UPI or FASTag only

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials reported to TOI that the NHAI has transitioned to a completely cashless system and now tolls can be paid through UPI or FASTag only.

Authorized access points for the Delhi-Meerut Expressway

The Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) maintains strict access control, with entry and exit points limited to seven locations: Sarai Kale Khan, Indirapuram, Dundahera, Dasna, Rasoolpur Sikrod, Bhojpur, and the Kashi toll plaza.

Know more about Delhi-Meerut Expressway | Opening Sections timeline

The Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME/NH9) was constructed in four distinct phases. The initial 8.7km stretch from Sarai Kale Khan to UP Gate opened in May 2018, followed by the 22.2km Dasna to Hapur segment in September 2019. The project was completed in November 2021 with the opening of the UP Gate-Dasna (19.22km) and Dasna-Meerut (31.8km) sections.