Motorists travelling between South Mumbai and Pune could save up to 90 minutes once a new elevated road linking Atal Setu with the Mumbai-Pune Expressway becomes operational. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has shared the latest update that the 7.35 km connector has achieved 67 per cent physical development, registering another milestone in the project intended to ease congestion around Panvel.

In an official post on X dated November 10, MMRDA stated that the six-lane elevated corridor, passing through Chirle and Palaspe, would bypass Panvel Main Junction. The authority estimates that the new connection could reduce South Mumbai-Pune travel time by 60 to 90 minutes, depending on traffic conditions.

How will the new connector benefit Mumbai-Pune travellers?

The project is designed to offer direct road connectivity between Atal Setu, also known as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link and the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. At present, traffic travelling towards Pune and Goa uses road networks around Panvel. As per the MMRDA’s official project details, the connector aims to provide an alternative way to congested routes between JNPT and Panvel.

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Once the road becomes functional, the elevated road is likely to allow motorists using Atal Setu to access the expressway without passing through Panvel Main Junction.

MMRDA termed the project as a “critical missing link” that would expand Atal Setu’s connectivity benefits across the regional road network. The authority also expects the corridor to enhance access towards Navi Mumbai International Airport and strengthen onward connectivity towards Goa and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA).

What makes the 7.35 km elevated corridor different?

According to the MMRDA, the six-lane road is being built at the third level above existing roads and bridges, permitting vehicles to bypass the busy junction below. In its official release in April 2026, MMRDA described the project as a high-capacity bridge corridor with an 11.5 metre width configuration on each side.

The authority also mentioned that widening work on slip roads and service roads was in progress at Palaspe to upgrade traffic movement and integration with the expressway network.

Underlining the benefits for daily travellers, MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee stated that the connector would provide access to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway “without any signal interruptions” through Atal Setu.

He further added that the project would benefit students. Working professionals and people travelling between Mumbai and Pune by making travel for work and education more convenient.

What is the latest construction growth?

The MMRDA’s November 10 announcement confirmed that overall

physical progress had reached 67 per cent. The authority’s earlier release provides details about the construction work completed at that stage.

As per the official info, foundation work has been completed at 143 of the planned 176 locations, and piers have been constructed at 141 locations. Piers caps have been completed at 88 locations, and 653 of the planned 830 precast girders have been produced.

These figures indicate progress, while the 67 per cent completion update shows the latest overall project development.

When will the Atal Setu-Mumbai-Pune Expressway connector open?

MMRDA’s April release had marked February 2027 as the slated completion target. However, the November 10 announcement did not mention a fresh completion deadline or confirm when the road would open for motorists.

As per MMRDA’s official project details, the connector has an administratively sanctioned cost of Rs 1,420 crore. The project is part of the authority’s broader effort to boost connectivity between Mumbai, Pune and Navi Mumbai.

Once serviceable, the road is expected to provide motorists a more direct route towards the Mumbai- Pune Expressway while cutting down dependence on congested junctions around Panvel.