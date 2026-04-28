A major change in road connectivity across Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh is on the horizon, as according to The Indian Express, the Chittoor–Thatchur six-lane greenfield expressway (NH 716B) is set to open for traffic from May 1

The expressway is expected to reduce travel time, ease congestion on existing highways, and shift heavy truck movement away from Chennai city roads.

Chittoor–Thatchur Expressway: Trial run already underway

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has already opened the Chittoor–Thatchur corridor on a trial-run basis. Through a trial run, NHAI aims to check the traffic movement and assess the readiness of the expressway before opening it to the public.

Chittoor–Thatchur Expressway: Project progress and completion status

As per the Indian Express reports, the total length of the highway is 116.5 km, out of which about 96 km from Chittoor to Uthukottai has already been upgraded into a six-lane expressway.

Only a 20.5 km stretch between Uthukottai and Thatchur remains under widening, which is expected to be completed by December 2026.

Two packages completed; minor work pending

The Chittoor–Thatchur Expressway project has been divided into four packages. A senior official from the NHAI Chittoor Project Implementation Unit told The Indian Express that the first package of 43.8 km and the third package of 34.66 km have been fully completed.

However, the second package, which covers 17.58 km between Nagari and Pallipattu, still has only minor work pending.

About Chittoor–Thatchur Expressway: Project length, cost, key features

The Chittoor–Thatchur Expressway is a 116 km long, six-lane access-controlled greenfield corridor forming part of NH-716B. The project has been developed at an estimated cost of ₹5,486.32 crore.

Connectivity features of Expressway

The corridor will offer smooth and efficient connectivity between Chittoor and Uthukottai. It includes multiple access points at Anupalle, Arthala, Narasimhapuram, Pallipattu, Nagari, Uthukottai, Kumararajapet, S.R. Puram, Veerakaverirajapuram, and Pondavakkam.

Project infrastructure components

The project includes the construction of 24 major bridges, 17 minor bridges, 195 box culverts, 16 vehicular underpasses (VUPs), 39 limited vehicular underpasses (LVUPs), 7 interchanges, 4 road over bridges (ROBs), and 112 utility crossings.

Faster travel, smooth road conditions: What commuters can expect from the expressway?

Faster travel: People travelling between Chittoor and Thatchur will be able to reach their destinations much faster. The new six-lane road will allow smooth and continuous driving without frequent stops or traffic jams.

Less traffic in cities: Heavy trucks and long-distance vehicles will be moved away from busy city roads in Chennai and nearby areas. This will help reduce traffic congestion inside cities.

Smooth road conditions: The road will have fewer interruptions like signals or crossings. This means a more comfortable and steady driving experience, especially for long trips.

Better connectivity: The expressway will connect many towns and villages more efficiently. This will make travel easier for both daily commuters and transport vehicles.