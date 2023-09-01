Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday (August 31) announced that the Kargil-Zanskar intermediate lane on National Highway (NH)-301 in Ladakh is being upgraded.

Union Minister while sharing a few images in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) informed that the strengthening of the intermediate lane on NH-301 will ensure smooth passage to the bordering areas. The project which spans 31.14 kilometres will also help increase economic activities.

“In Ladakh, we’re upgrading the Kargil-Zanskar Intermediate Lane on National Highway 301. The total length of the project is 31.14 kilometers and falls under Package-6,” Gadkari said on X.

Aim to ensure year-round accessibility

The objective of the upgraded highway is to ensure a reliable and accessible link for both commuters and the movement of goods in the interior zones. Gadkari said that the main aim of this effort is to boost economic growth in the area.

“The main aim of this effort is to boost economic growth in the area by providing a reliable and accessible link for both commuters and the movement of goods in the interior zones. The upgraded highway will ensure year-round accessibility, which will greatly benefit the local economy and the inhabitants of the region,” Gadkari explained.

Moreover, Gadkari also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in this ambitious project which helped the region achieve swift, hassle-free, and environmentally conscious mobility in the high-altitude Ladakh region.