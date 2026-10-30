Travel between Ahmedabad and North Gujarat is set to get a major infrastructure upgrade, with the Ahmedabad-Mehsana Road scheduled to be widened from four lanes to eight lanes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the project today, October 30, during his visit to Gujarat.

Estimated to cost around ₹2,600 crore, the project will involve strengthening and upgrading State Highway-41 (SH-41).

The expansion is expected to improve road connectivity between Ahmedabad and Mehsana while making journeys faster, safer and more comfortable for commuters.

Ahmedabad-Mehsana Road project: What is planned?

The project involves upgrading the existing four-lane Ahmedabad-Mehsana Road to an eight-lane stretch. The widening work will increase the road’s capacity to handle vehicle movement between Ahmedabad and parts of North Gujarat.

Along with additional lanes, the project will include strengthening the existing road infrastructure. This is expected to improve the overall condition of the highway and support smoother traffic movement.

Wider road expected to ease traffic congestion

The expansion is expected to reduce pressure on the existing four-lane stretch by providing additional space for vehicles. This could help ease traffic congestion and reduce delays, particularly during busy hours.

For daily commuters, the wider road is expected to offer smoother movement between Ahmedabad and Mehsana, improving the overall road travel experience.

ALSO READ Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway to get new interchange with Sardar Patel Ring Road

Smoother travel and goods transportation across North Gujarat

The eight-lane road is expected to make travel between Ahmedabad and North Gujarat more convenient for commuters while improving the movement of goods across the region.

The wider stretch will provide more road space for passenger vehicles, trucks and other commercial traffic, helping them move with fewer interruptions.

Better road conditions and improved traffic flow could also reduce delays in goods transportation, making it easier for businesses to move supplies and products between Ahmedabad and North Gujarat.

PM Modi to also lay foundation stone for Ahmedabad Metro extensions

Apart from the road upgrade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stones for two Ahmedabad Metro extensions during his Gujarat visit.

The first project, Metro Phase 2A, will extend the network towards the airport through a 6.032-km corridor with five stations. These will be Ashram Road, Koteshwar Prachin Mandir, Sabarmati River, Sardar Nagar and Airport.

The second project, Metro Phase 2B, will connect GIFT City to Shahpur through a 3.33-km elevated corridor. It will have three stations and extend metro connectivity towards Gujarat’s financial and business district.