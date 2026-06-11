The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the next leg of Ahmedabad‘s metro expansion, a 6.032-km corridor that will, for the first time, connect the city’s metro network directly to its airport. The project, cleared under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will cost Rs 2,169 crore and add five stations to the existing network.

From Koteshwar Road to the Airport

The new Phase 2A corridor runs from Koteshwar Road to the Airport, with stops at Ashram Road, Koteshwar Prachin Mandir, Sabarmati River, Sardar Nagar and, finally, Airport. Of the five stations, four will be elevated and one underground.

Once operational, the combined Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar metro network will span 77.63 km making it one of the larger urban rail networks in western India.

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What it means for Ahmedabad

The corridor passes through areas that currently have limited organised public transport options. Residents of Sardar Nagar and localities near Koteshwar who commute to commercial zones along the existing metro network, or to the airport, have historically depended almost entirely on personal vehicles or app-based cabs.

A direct metro link to the airport changes that calculation. Ahmedabad’s airport sees significant passenger volumes, and connectivity by rail typically reduces cab costs, removes dependence on traffic conditions, and offers a more predictable journey time, especially for early-morning or late-night flights.

The congestion angle

The western parts of Ahmedabad, including the airport corridor, have seen considerable residential and commercial development over the last decade. Road traffic on this stretch has grown accordingly. A metro link does not eliminate road congestion outright, but it offers a credible alternative that can draw a portion of private vehicle users.

The government’s own assessment flags reduction in travel time and improvement in road safety as expected outcomes of the extension.

Sports, tourism and the 2030 games

The Cabinet approval note references the likelihood of sports infrastructure being developed in the vicinity for the World Police Games 2029 and the Commonwealth Games 2030. If those facilities do come up near the corridor, the metro link acquires additional significance both for spectators travelling from the airport and for managing event-day crowd movement.

Ahmedabad is already a city with growing event infrastructure, including the Narendra Modi Stadium. Metro access to the airport and surrounding zones becomes more valuable in that context.

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Employment and timeline

The project is expected to generate approximately 2,000 jobs during peak construction and around 500 positions in operations and maintenance once it is running.

A specific commissioning date has not been announced yet, though project timelines for similar corridors in the city have ranged between three and five years from approval to inauguration. The total project cost of Rs 2,169.04 crore includes interest during construction.