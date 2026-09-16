India’s highway construction pipeline continues to expand, with the government targeting a larger network of access-controlled National Highways, greenfield roads and high-speed corridors. As of July 2026, 10,389 km of National High-Speed Corridors had been awarded, of which 5,580 km was still under implementation.

Several large projects are currently under construction, while others have recently received Cabinet approval or are at the bidding stage. Here are 12 upcoming highway projects across different parts of India to watch, based on the latest available government and NHAI information.

Agra-Gwalior Greenfield Expressway, Uttar Pradesh-Madhya Pradesh

The 88-km six-lane access-controlled Agra-Gwalior Greenfield Expressway is being developed between Deori village in Agra and Susera village in Gwalior. The project has a total capital cost of Rs 4,613 crore and was awarded to G R Infraprojects in April 2025.

The project has a 30-month construction period under the concession agreement. The road will pass through Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and is intended to provide a new high-speed link between Agra and Gwalior.

Length: 88 km

Cost: Rs 4,613 crore

States: Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh

Status: Awarded, under development

Timeline: 30-month construction period

Guwahati Ring Road, Assam

The 121-km Guwahati Ring Road is being developed through three components: a 56-km access-controlled Northern Guwahati Bypass, widening of an existing eight-km bypass from four to six lanes, and improvement of another 58-km section.

NHAI signed the concession agreement for the project in April 2025. The total project cost is Rs 5,729 crore, while the concession period is 30 years, including a four-year construction period. The project also includes a major bridge over the Brahmaputra.

Length: 121 km

Cost: Rs 5,729 crore

State: Assam

Status: Construction project under BOT mode

Timeline: Four-year construction period

Kanpur-Kabrai Greenfield Highway, Uttar Pradesh

The Cabinet approved the 117.7-km Kanpur-Kabrai access-controlled greenfield highway in July 2026. The four-lane project has structures designed for future six-laning and has an estimated capital cost of Rs 7,145.14 crore.

The highway will connect Kanpur with Kabrai and improve onward connectivity towards Sagar and Bhopal. The government has estimated that the Kanpur-Kabrai journey could fall from about 3.5 hours to 1.5 hours once the road is operational.

The project has been approved under BOT toll mode. The latest Cabinet approval does not specify a firm completion date.

Length: 117.7 km

Cost: Rs 7,145.14 crore

State: Uttar Pradesh

Status: Cabinet approved in July 2026

Timeline: Completion date not yet specified in the latest approval

Barabanki-Bahraich NH-927, Uttar Pradesh

A new 101.515-km four-lane access-controlled National Highway is being developed between Barabanki and Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh. The Cabinet approved the project in March 2026 at a capital cost of Rs 6,969.04 crore.

The road is designed to address congestion, sharp curves and deficiencies along the existing route. It will also bypass several built-up areas and is expected to bring the journey time down to about one hour.

Project documents provide for a two-year construction period. The exact completion date will depend on the appointed date and execution schedule.

Length: 101.515 km

Cost: Rs 6,969.04 crore

State: Uttar Pradesh

Status: Approved, project packages being taken forward

Timeline: Two-year construction period

Rameshwar-Paradeep Coastal Highway, Odisha

Odisha is set to get a new 160.18-km coastal highway between Rameshwar and Paradeep. The project was approved by the Cabinet in June 2026 at a combined capital cost of Rs 8,300.79 crore.

The project has two packages. The 79.4-km Rameshwar-Konark section will be a four-lane access-controlled highway, while the 80.78-km Konark-Paradeep section will have two lanes with paved shoulders.

NHAI received bids for both packages in September 2026, with 10 bids for Package I and seven for Package II. Both packages have a 2.5-year construction period under the proposed HAM structure.

Length: 160.18 km

Cost: Rs 8,300.79 crore

State: Odisha

Status: Bidding completed, award process underway

Timeline: 2.5-year construction period

Shillong-Silchar Greenfield Highway, Meghalaya-Assam

The 166.8-km greenfield access-controlled NH-06 between Mawlyngkhung near Shillong and Panchgram near Silchar was approved in April 2025.

The project has a capital cost of Rs 22,864 crore, making it one of the larger greenfield highway projects in the current pipeline. Around 144.8 km of the alignment is in Meghalaya and 22 km in Assam.

The highway is expected to improve connectivity from Guwahati and Shillong towards Silchar and the Barak Valley, while also improving road access towards Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur.

Length: 166.8 km

Cost: Rs 22,864 crore

States: Meghalaya, Assam

Status: Approved greenfield project

Timeline: Firm completion date not specified in the latest official approval

Kaliabor-Numaligarh NH-715, Assam

The Kaliabor-Numaligarh section of NH-715 is being developed over 85.6 km, with a major component being a 34.5-km elevated corridor through the Kaziranga region.

The project has an estimated capital cost of Rs 6,956 crore. NHAI received 18 bids in March 2026 and said the project was scheduled to be awarded during the financial year 2026-27.

The project also includes two greenfield bypasses with a combined length of 21 km, along with bridges, flyovers and other structures. The elevated design is intended to reduce disruption to wildlife movement through Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

Length: 85.6 km

Cost: Rs 6,956 crore

State: Assam

Status: Bids received, award pending in latest cited update

Timeline: Award targeted in FY 2026-27

Dhamasiya-Bitada/Movi-Nasarpore-Malotha NH-56, Gujarat

Two sections of NH-56 covering 107.67 km are being developed to four-lane standards in Gujarat. The Cabinet approved the project in February 2026 at a total capital cost of Rs 4,583.64 crore.

The project comprises the 47.46-km Dhamasiya-Bitada/Movi section and the 60.21-km Nasarpore-Malotha section.

The wider 175-km Jambugam-Bodeli-Malotha stretch of NH-56 is being upgraded to four lanes in multiple packages. The government said construction on earlier awarded portions had begun in November 2025, with a two-year target for those packages.

Length: 107.67 km

Cost: Rs 4,583.64 crore

State: Gujarat

Status: Project approved; multiple NH-56 packages at different stages

Timeline: Two-year construction period cited for previously awarded packages

Gudebellur-Mahabubnagar NH-167, Telangana

NHAI awarded the 80-km Gudebellur-Mahabubnagar section of NH-167 in Telangana in March 2026. The project was awarded to KNR Constructions for Rs 1,734 crore under the Hybrid Annuity Mode.

The four-laning project includes five major bridges, 36 minor bridges, 260 culverts, underpasses, service roads and a 56-km slip road.

The road currently faces traffic delays through several settlements, including Gudebellur, Makthal, Marikal and Devarkadra. The upgrade is intended to improve movement along the highway while reducing congestion through these built-up areas.

Length: 80 km

Cost: Rs 1,734 crore

State: Telangana

Status: Awarded in March 2026

Timeline: Completion schedule not specified in the latest cited release

JNPA Port-Pagote to Chowk Highway, Maharashtra

A 29.219-km six-lane access-controlled greenfield highway is planned from JNPA Port at Pagote to Chowk in Maharashtra.

The Cabinet approved the project in March 2025 at a capital cost of Rs 4,500.62 crore. The road will start from NH-348 at Pagote and connect with NH-48, while also providing links towards the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and NH-66.

The project is particularly significant for freight movement because it is designed to strengthen road connectivity from the Jawaharlal Nehru Port area to the wider highway network.

Length: 29.219 km

Cost: Rs 4,500.62 crore

State: Maharashtra

Status: Approved greenfield highway

Timeline: Firm completion date not specified in the latest official material

Nashik Phata-Khed Elevated Corridor, Maharashtra

The 30-km Nashik Phata-Khed elevated corridor near Pune is one of the larger urban highway projects in the current pipeline. The project has a total capital cost of about Rs 7,827 crore and is being developed on BOT mode.

The corridor will cover the congested NH-60 stretch towards Chakan and Khed and includes an elevated structure along with upgrades to the existing road.

The latest government timeline lists March 2030 as the target for completion.

Length: 30 km

Cost: Rs 7,827 crore

State: Maharashtra

Status: Project under development

Completion target: March 2030

Dehradun Greenfield Bypass, Uttarakhand

NHAI is constructing a 12-km four-lane access-controlled greenfield bypass around Dehradun. The project has an estimated cost of Rs 716 crore.

As of April 2026, physical progress had reached around 44%, with NHAI targeting completion by April 2027.

The bypass will connect Jhajhra with NH-7 and the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor near Asharori. It is designed to divert non-destined traffic away from Dehradun’s urban core and improve movement towards Selaqui, Vikasnagar, Herbertpur and Paonta Sahib.

Length: 12 km

Cost: Rs 716 crore

State: Uttarakhand

Status: 44% physical progress as of April 2026

Completion target: April 2027

Taken together, these projects show that India’s next phase of highway development is spread across multiple states and includes greenfield highways, expressways, elevated roads and bypasses. While some are already under construction, others are still moving through approval, bidding or award stages. Their eventual impact will depend not only on project completion but also on how quickly they connect with existing highway networks and improve travel and freight movement.