A key upgrade on NH-44 is almost ready before the Amarnath Yatra, as the new 3.5-km AT-03 South Bound Tunnel on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway is expected to open for traffic soon.

The tunnel connects Panthyal to Digdol and will provide a safer, faster and all-weather route by bypassing the accident-prone areas and Panthyal stretches.

Speaking about the project, Harish Kunja, Technical Manager of Sarala Project Works Ltd, said the tunnel construction has been completed, and only finishing and support works are underway.

“As you can see behind me, this is the AT-03 South Bound Tunnel, which is 3.5 km long. The total project cost is ₹846 crore. We are now preparing to open it for traffic ahead of the Amarnath Yatra. The project is almost ready for full traffic movement,” he said.

Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir: The newly constructed 3.5-km AT-03 South Bound Tunnel on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway is expected to be opened in the coming days. The tunnel connects Panthyal to Digdool and will provide a safer, faster, and all-weather alternative route by… pic.twitter.com/qmYpZBV8X6 — IANS (@ians_india) June 29, 2026

AT-03 South Bound Tunnel: Cost, Length, Key Features

The 4-lane Digdol–Panthyal Twin Tube Tunnel project on the Ramban–Banihal section of National Highway-44 in Jammu and Kashmir is a major infrastructure development.

The tunnel system includes a North Bound tunnel measuring 2.6 km and 619 metres, while the South Bound tunnel is 3.08 km long, with the AT-03 South Bound Tunnel extending approximately 3.5 km.

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About Jammu–Srinagar National Highway (NH-44)

The Jammu–Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) is an important road project connecting Jammu with the Kashmir Valley. The total estimated cost of the project is ₹1,623.98 crore. The total length of the road is approximately 32.10 km.

The NH-44 will help reduce travel time between Jammu, Srinagar, and nearby strategic border areas in Jammu and Kashmir. The project passes through the Ramban and Banihal regions.

A safer route through the Mountains

For many years, the stretch between Ramban, Digdol and Panthyal faced frequent landslides, falling rocks, heavy rains and fatal accidents. Traffic was often blocked for hours or even days, leaving travellers stranded.

The new 4-lane Digdol–Panthyal Twin Tube Tunnels aim to solve these long-standing problems by providing a safer route through the mountains.

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Advanced engineering in the Himalayas

The twin tunnels are being built using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM), which is widely used for tunnel construction in difficult mountainous terrain. Construction began in 2022, and the project has now reached its final stages.

The tunnels will improve road safety by taking traffic away from landslide-prone mountain slopes, reducing the risk of accidents caused by falling rocks and bad weather.

New Tunnel to Ensure Safe Journey for Amarnath Yatris

The new AT-03 South Bound Tunnel is expected to make travel safer and smoother for Amarnath Yatris. The tunnel will help pilgrims avoid risky stretches like Khooni Nallah and Panthyal, which often face landslides, falling rocks, and roadblocks during bad weather. With this new route, yatris will get better all-weather connectivity, reduced travel time, and a more comfortable journey during the pilgrimage season.