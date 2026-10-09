The Haryana government has launched a “30-Day Challenge” in Gurugram to upgrade 100 roads and improve civic amenities by November 7, officials said on Thursday, reported PTI.

The initiative will cover roads measuring at least 500 metres and include comprehensive resurfacing, footpaths, streetlights, lane markings and beautification.

The work will be carried out across roads under the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). The government has also announced a time-bound complaint redressal mechanism for civic issues, including potholes, garbage dumping, sewage overflow and faulty streetlights.

Gurugram to upgrade 100 roads under 30-day challenge

During a meeting with officials from the three agencies, Chief Principal Secretary Rajesh Khullar said the exercise should go beyond temporary repairs and patchwork, reported PTI.

The selected roads must undergo proper recarpeting and end-to-end paving, along with street lighting, lane markings, footpath construction, signage and beautification.

The roads must also be cleared of encroachments and garbage, Khullar directed.

To improve accountability, information boards will be installed on every identified road. These boards will carry QR codes that citizens can scan to access details of the work, the department and officer responsible, and the scheduled start and completion dates.

The government has also directed officials to develop 10 iconic roads in Gurugram, with an emphasis on cleanliness, public convenience and improved management of civic facilities.

Gurugram’s 24-hour complaint challenge, Rs 5,000 reward for citizens

Under the proposed “24-Hour Challenge”, residents will be able to report major garbage dumping spots, large potholes, sewage overflow, non-functional streetlights and the need for tree pruning.

Depending on the nature of the complaint, the concerned department will have to resolve the issue within 24, 48 or 72 hours. If an investigation into a complaint finds negligence by an employee, the cost may be recovered from the employee concerned, and the complainant will receive Rs 5,000.

The government also plans to introduce designated smoking zones in identified areas and deploy special enforcement teams. Officials have been instructed to interact with citizens politely and respectfully. The teams will use body cameras, collect fines through online modes and ensure wheelchairs are available at these locations. Information boards displaying applicable rules and penalties will also be installed at prominent spots.

Khullar further said provisions would be made to penalise people for spitting and throwing chewing gum in public places within the MCG area.

‘Hamara 500 Metre Area’ campaign to involve RWAs, schools

The state has also directed the launch of a “Hamara 500 Metre Area” campaign to involve Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), schools, market associations and other institutions and organisations in improving neighbourhoods.

The campaign is intended to encourage local participation in maintaining cleanliness, improving public spaces and addressing civic issues alongside the road-upgrade programme.

“Through these initiatives, coordinated efforts are being undertaken to improve roads, cleanliness, civic amenities and management of public spaces. Inter-departmental coordination, citizen participation, digital monitoring and time-bound action will form the key pillars of these initiatives,” Khullar said, reported PTI.