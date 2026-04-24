The Reserve Bank of India has canceled the banking license of Paytm Payments Bank. The cancellation is effective from April 24. Consequently, Paytm Payments Bank has been prohibited by the central bank from conducting the business of ‘banking’.

The central bank said that Paytm Payments Bank has enough liquidity to repay its entire deposit liability upon winding up of the bank.

Earlier, the central bank had prohibited Paytm Payments Bank from onboarding new customers in March 2022. Later, the RBI prohibited Paytm Payments Bank from deposits or credit transactions or top-ups in any customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags, National Common Mobility Cards etc.