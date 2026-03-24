The Indian Railways commissioned the indigenous Kavach Automatic Train Protection system over a 190 route kilometre stretch between Prayagraj (excluding) and Kanpur (excluding) on the high density Delhi-Howrah corridor on 22 March 2026. The system was validated through Train No.14173, with on ground inspection carried out between Subjedarganj and Manauri by the General Manager and other senior officials.

Why was the Delhi–Howrah route picked for the latest Kavach commissioning?

The deployment of Kavach system on the Delhi-Howrah corridor is a critical step toward enabling train operational at speed upto 160km/h on one of the most high density corridors in the country. The rollout of the Kavach system is a cornerstone of a broader modernization drive aimed at eliminating human error and securing train operations across India’s most congested rail corridors.



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System deployment and operational trials

Before commissioning, Kavach underwent extensive trials under varied operating scenarios. Trials included runs with WAP-7 electric locomotives with 8,16 and 22 LHB coaches formations, as well as tests and trials with a 20 coach Vande Bharat Rake. These tests ensured system stability across different load and braking conditions.

Additionally, over 20,000 km of passenger trials were conducted through Train No.15003?15004 (Chauri Chaura Express). Performance metrics from these trials indicated consistent system response, accurate signal compliance and reliable brake intervention when required.

In its initial phase, Kavach has been activated on eight train pairs: 14113/14114, 14163/14164, 12307/12308, 12417/12418, 22437/22438, 15003/15004, 20433/20434, and 12403/12404 with plans to extend coverage to more services, including semi-high speed Vande Bharat trains.

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Technical capabilities and safety impact

Kavach functions as an Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system designed to mitigate risks associated with human error. Key features include prevention of Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD), automatic brake application in unsafe conditions, and continuous communication between trackside equipment and onboard systems. The Kavach system reduces the dependency on manual vigilance and enhances operational safety, particularly on saturated routes.

With this addition, Kavach Version 4.0 now covers over 1,452 route kilometres across major corridors, including Delhi–Mumbai and Delhi–Howrah. Further expansion is planned on the Ghaziabad–Tundla section under Mission Raftaar, reinforcing the focus on higher speeds combined with safety compliance.