Passengers travelling on the Western Railway route are advised to plan their journey accordingly, as a traffic block has been announced on the Geratpur–Ahmedabad section on 24 April 2026. This is likely to impact daily commuters as well as long-distance travellers.

The block is being carried out due to ongoing construction work for the 508 km Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project.

Because of this traffic block, some trains running on the Western Railway route will be cancelled in parts, short-terminated, short-originated, or rescheduled. Check out the full train list below:

Detailed list of train services affected due to the traffic block

Several important trains will be impacted on 24 April 2026:

1. Train No. 19033 – Valsad–Ahmedabad Gujarat Queen

This train will be partially cancelled between Vadodara and Ahmedabad.

Passengers travelling beyond Vadodara towards Ahmedabad will not be able to use this service on that section.

2. Train No. 20901 – Mumbai Central–Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express

This train will be short-terminated at Vatva.

It will not run up to Gandhinagar Capital on that day.

3. Train No. 20902 – Gandhinagar Capital–Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express

This train will be short, originating from Ahmedabad.

It will not start from Gandhinagar Capital for this journey.

4. Train No. 12009 – Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express

This train will be rescheduled by 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Passengers should plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

How Train disruptions will affect passenger travel plans?

Due to the traffic block and changes in train operations, passengers travelling on 24 April 2026 may need to deal with several travel-related challenges.

Rescheduling of trains

The journey timings may not remain as originally planned. Some trains have been rescheduled, which means passengers may need to start earlier than their original departure time.

Route changes and short termination

Some trains have also been short-terminated, which means they will not complete their full route. In such cases, passengers may need to adjust their connecting travel or make alternative arrangements for the remaining journey.

Change in boarding and destination points

The boarding and destination points for certain trains, especially Vande Bharat Express services, will be changed. This may cause confusion for passengers who are not aware of the updated stations and may require extra attention before departure.

Partial route operations

Thirdly, passengers may need to change their travel arrangements for the affected sections. In some cases, trains will not travel on their full route, so passengers will have to make alternative arrangements for the remaining journey.

Increased passenger rush

There is also a possibility of increased rush on other available trains running on the same route, as passengers from affected services may shift to alternate options. This can lead to crowded platforms and trains during peak travel hours.

Official Update for affected passengers

Because of these disruptions, Indian Railways strongly advises all passengers to check their train status, updated timings, and boarding points before reaching the station. This can help avoid last-minute confusion and unnecessary inconvenience.