To handle increasing passenger demand and provide better travel convenience, Western Railway has announced the operation of special trains between Dadar and Hazrat Nizamuddin. The introduction of these special train services is expected to improve travel convenience and ease pressure during periods of high demand.

Dadar–Hazrat Nizamuddin superfast special train

Western Railway will run a weekly Superfast Special train to connect Dadar in Mumbai with Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi. The train will halt at 8 stations during its journey. Check out the train timings and stations below:

Train No. 04001 (Dadar → Hazrat Nizamuddin)

The train will run from 23 April 2026 to 16 July 2026. It will operate every Thursday.

The train will depart from Dadar at 00:15 hrs (12:15 AM) and will arrive at Hazrat Nizamuddin at 21:35 hrs (9:35 PM) on the same day.

Train No. 04002 (Hazrat Nizamuddin → Dadar)

In the return direction, the train will run from 21 April 2026 to 14 July 2026. It will operate every Tuesday.

The train will depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin at 23:45 hrs (11:45 PM) and will arrive at Dadar at 22:40 hrs (10:40 PM) the next day.

Stations: Borivali, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam Junction, Kota Junction, Gangapur City, Mathura Junction, and Kosi Kalan.

Coach composition: The train will have First AC, AC 2-Tier, and AC 3-Tier coaches.

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How will these special trains benefit passengers?

Enhanced Connectivity: These services will strengthen rail connectivity between major cities such as Mumbai–Delhi (Dadar–Hazrat Nizamuddin), enabling smoother long-distance travel options for passengers.

Increased Seat Availability: By introducing additional train services, Western Railway aims to accommodate more passengers, thereby helping to reduce waiting lists and ease congestion in regular trains during peak travel periods.

Greater Passenger Convenience: With scheduled halts at key station along the route, these trains will also benefit passengers from smaller cities and towns, improving regional accessibility and making travel more convenient for a wider section of the public.