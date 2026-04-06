Western Railway is starting a weekly special train between Udhna (Gujarat) and Malda Town (West Bengal) to help with the high number of passengers. This new service aims to make trips easier for people traveling between these two states over the next few months. Check all the details here related to train timings, dates, stoppages here.

Udhna–Malda Town Special train: Service Schedule, Timings, Stations

The Udhna–Malda Town Special train (Train No.09033) will run weekly every Thursday from 9 April to 23 July, 2026. The train will depart from Udhna at 23:00 hrs and reach Malda Town at 11:00 hrs on Saturday.

In the return direction, Malda Town–Udhna Special train (Train No 09034) will operate every Sunday from 12 April to 26 July, 2026. The train will leave Malda Town at 09:30 hrs and arrive at Udhna at 01:20 hrs on Tuesday.

Train No. Train Name Frequency Date of service Departure Arrival 09033 Udhna -Malda Town Special Weekly (Thursday) 09.04.2026-23.07.2026 23:00 Hrs 11:00 Hrs

( Saturday) 09034 Malda Town-Udhna Special Weekly(Sunday) 12.04.2026-27.07.2026 09:30 Hrs 01:20 Hrs (Tuesday)

Halts: Nandurbar, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Buxar, Ara, Patna, Bakhtiyarpur, Mokama, Kiul, Abhaipur, Jamalpur, Sultanganj, Bhagalpur. Kahalgaon, Sahibganj, Barharwa and New Farakka stations in both directions.

Special Train Between Asarva and Kanpur Central

Western Railways has also announced a special train Between Asarva and Kanpur Central to enhance passenger convenience and cater to rising travel demand. Check out the train details below.

The Asarva–Kanpur Central Special train (Train No. 01906) will run every Tuesday from 7 April to 14 July 2026. The train will depart from Asarva at 08:55 hrs and reach Kanpur Central at 07:00 hrs the next day.

In the return direction, the Kanpur Central–Asarva Special train (Train No. 01905) will operate every Monday from 6 April to 13 July, 2026. It will leave Kanpur Central at 08:15 hrs and arrive at Asarva at 05:45 hrs the next day.

Stations: Himmatnagar, Shamlaji Road, Dungarpur, Semari, Zawar, Udaipur City, Rana Pratap Nagar, Mavli, Chanderia, Mandalgarh, Bundi, Keshorai Patan, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bayana, Rupbas, Fatehpur Sikri, Idgah Agra, Tundla, Firozabad and Etawah stations in both directions.