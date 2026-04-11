Western Railway has announced a jumbo maintenance block on its suburban network for this Sunday, 12 April 2026, targeting the up and down fast lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations. The block will be in force from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, during which essential maintenance work on tracks, signalling systems, and overhead electrical equipment will be carried out along this busy suburban corridor.

The core impact of Sunday’s block will be the complete suspension of fast-line train operations in both the Up and Down directions between Santacruz and Goregaon from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. This five-kilometre stretch is one of the busiest segments on the Western Railway suburban corridor, handling a high volume of express and semi-fast services that skip several intermediate stations to reduce travel time between the suburbs and the city.

Trains diverted to slow lines and select suburban services cancelled

To ensure that some level of connectivity is maintained during the block period, Western Railway has confirmed that all through trains will be diverted to operate on the slow lines between Santacruz and Goregaon. Commuters can expect longer travel times as diverted services make additional halts on the slow lines.

In addition to diversions, a number of suburban services will be cancelled outright for the duration of the block. The complete list of cancelled services is, however, available at the offices of station masters across the Western Railway suburban network.

Borivali and Andheri Trains to terminate at Goregaon

Among the most operationally significant aspects of Sunday’s block is the short-termination of several Borivali and Andheri trains at Goregaon on the Harbour Line. Affected trains will not proceed beyond Goregaon during the block window. Passengers travelling beyond Goregaon will need to get down there and take the next available train. Those heading towards South Mumbai from beyond Goregaon should board trains from Goregaon during this time.