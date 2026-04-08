Commuters travelling on long-distance routes are set to get some much-needed relief, as Western Railway has announced the extension of six pairs of special trains to handle the rising passenger demand.

The decision aims to ease the extra rush and provide smoother, more comfortable journeys for passengers heading to major destinations across the country. According to Western Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Shri Vineet Abhishek, these extensions will be in effect from May to July 2026, depending on the specific route.

Here are the details of the extended special trains and their routes:

Extended dates and route details for special Trains

Mumbai Central – Katihar Weekly Special: The Mumbai Central – Katihar Weekly Special (Train No 09189) has been extended from 16 May to 25 July 2026. Similarly, the Katihar – Mumbai Central Weekly Special (Train No. 09190) has been extended from 19 May to 28 July, 2026.

Mumbai Central – Banaras Weekly Special: The Mumbai Central – Banaras Weekly Special (Train No. 09183) has been extended from 20 May to 29 July, 2026. Similarly, the Banaras – Mumbai Central Weekly Special (Train No.09184) has been extended from 22 May to 31 July,2026.

The Udhna – Ayodhya Cantt Weekly Special: The Udhna – Ayodhya Cantt Weekly Special (Train No 09093) has been extended from 15 May to 31 July 2026. Similarly, the Ayodhya Cantt – Udhna Weekly Special (Train No. 09094) has been extended from 16 May to 1 August, 2026.

The Udhna – Ayodhya Cantt Weekly Special: The Udhna – Ayodhya Cantt Weekly Special (Train No. 09097) has been extended from 19 May to 28 July, 2026, and Ayodhya Cantt – Udhna Weekly Special ( Train No 09098) has been extended from 20 May to 29 July 2026.

Ahmedabad – Darbhanga Weekly Special: The Ahmedabad – Darbhanga Weekly Special (Train No. 09465) has been extended from 15 May to 26 June, 2026. The Darbhanga – Ahmedabad Weekly Special (Train No. 09466) has been extended from 18 May to 29 June, 2026.

Gandhidham – Bhagalpur Weekly Special: The Gandhidham – Bhagalpur Weekly Special (Train No.09451) has been extended from 15 May to 26 June, 2026. Similarly, the Bhagalpur – Gandhidham Weekly Special ( Train No.09452) has been extended from 18 May to 29 June, 2026.

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How will these Train extensions benefit commuters?

The extension of these special train services is expected to ease travel for commuters, especially during peak summer months when passenger demand surges. These trains will reduce overcrowding, which will lead to smoother boarding experiences and more comfortable long-distance journeys for commuters.