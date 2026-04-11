Indian Railways has seen a sharp rise in passengers choosing the Vande Bharat Express. Since its launch in 2019, the Vande Bharat network has already served over 9.1 crore passengers across more than 1 lakh trips. For daily travellers, business passengers, and tourists, Vande Bharat Express trains are becoming a preferred choice over conventional rail services.

In the financial year 2025-26, around 3.98 crore passengers travelled on these trains, an impressive 34% jump from 2.97 crore passengers in FY 2024-25. This surge clearly shows that more people are opting for faster, cleaner, and more comfortable train journeys. This steady growth reflects increasing trust among commuters and highlights the success of India’s push towards modern rail travel.

Faster Journeys, Better Comfort: Why are commuters choosing Vande Bharat Express?

For commuters, the biggest advantage of Vande Bharat trains is the reduced travel time combined with improved onboard comfort. These semi-high-speed trains offer smoother rides, modern seating, better cleanliness, and enhanced safety features.

These trains feature automatic doors and bio-vacuum toilets, which enhance passenger convenience. These trains are not just premium services but practical options for regular intercity travel, especially for people who look to save time without compromising on comfort. Beyond daily commuting, the Vande Bharat Express is also making it much easier for passengers to visit important religious and cultural destinations like Varanasi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, which are visited by millions every year.

New Delhi–Varanasi corridor: Vande Bharat Express route, which drives high demand

The service first began on the New Delhi–Varanasi route in February 2019 and has since expanded across multiple regions. Some routes of the Vande Bharat Express have seen especially strong passenger demand. The New Delhi–Varanasi corridor remains the busiest, with over 73 lakh passengers travelling so far.

The New Delhi–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra route has also been a major contributor, serving around 56 lakh passengers, particularly pilgrims. In southern India, the Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam route has recorded more than 48 lakh passengers, while the Chennai–Mysuru route has catered to over 36 lakh passengers.