The Vande Bharat programme has taken another step forward with the Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala rolling out its first Vande Bharat trainset. The 16-car chair car rake signals the entry of RCF into the manufacturing network for these semi-high-speed trains, which were until now being produced only by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai. The newly rolled-out trainset from Kapurthala will now undergo oscillation trials. These trials are a critical part of the testing process and are conducted to assess the train’s stability, ride quality, and safety at high speeds. Only after successfully completing these tests will the train be cleared for passenger operations.

Expanding production of Vande Bharat beyond ICF to meet rising demand

Since 2018, the Integral Coach Factory has been the sole production unit for Vande Bharat trains and has manufactured 97 trainsets so far. With demand for these trains increasing across multiple routes, Indian Railways has now expanded production to other units to speed up manufacturing and deployment.

ALSO READ Kinet Railway Solutions achieves new milestone for Vande Bharat Sleeper train – Read full details here



The entry of RCF in the production programme will help Indian Railways scale up the number of Vande Bharat trains being introduced across the network. The move is also in line with the broader plan to increase domestic manufacturing capacity for modern rolling stock.

Ministry of Railways respond to development; Milestone for ‘Make in India’

Responding to the development, the Ministry of Railways said “Designed and built indigenously by the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, the train was developed under the Make in India program. From initial concept and design to prototyping and production, the process showcased India’s growing capability in rail technology, culminating in a train that combines speed, efficiency, and passenger comfort”.

Seven years of Vande Bharat Express

The Vande Bharat Express was launched on 15 February 2019 on the New Delhi -Kanpur-Prayagraj-Varanasi route. Since its launch, Vande Bharat services have been introduced on multiple routes across the country. Indian Railways has gradually increased the number of trains to meet demand on busy corridors. By December 2025, a total of 164 Vande Bharat services were in operation, covering 274 districts. These trains have carried more than 7.5 crore passengers so far.