Commuters at Vadodara railway station are set to experience a major boost in convenience as the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has announced plans to build Platform No. 7 right next to the upcoming Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vadodara bullet train station. This new platform will improve connectivity and make travel easier and faster for passengers.

To advance this project towards execution, NHSRCL has floated a tender for the civil construction of the new Platform No. 7 at Vadodara railway station under Indian Railways.

Smooth travel between Railway Station and Bullet Train Station – NHSRCL Vision

NHSRCL is planning the new Platform No. 7 at Vadodara Railway Station to ensure a seamless interchange between regular trains and the upcoming Mumbai–Ahmedabad bullet train.

Since the platform will be located close to the bullet train station, passengers will be able to switch between both services easily without having to walk long distances or face complicated routes.

New platform 7 at Vadodara station: Why was the earlier plan changed and redesigned?

A redesigned infrastructure plan

The earlier Platform 7 at Vadodara Junction was removed after changes in the high-speed rail alignment design. This redesign helped save around ₹2,000 crore from the overall project cost.

New platform 7 in the pipeline

In its place, NHSRCL is now developing a new Platform 7 with a completely revised plan. The design has been carefully prepared to match the requirements of the upcoming high-speed rail system. It aims to ensure smooth coordination between conventional train services and the bullet train network.

Construction of platform No. 7 at Vadodara Station—Tender details

To move this project into the implementation phase, NHSRCL has issued a tender for the civil construction of Platform No. 7 at Vadodara Junction Station

Key tender highlights

Estimated project cost: ₹14.56 crore

Construction period: 546 days from the date of commencement

Earnest money deposit (EMD): ₹13.28 lakh

Bid validity period: 180 days

Important schedule

Pre-bid meeting: June 5, 2026

Bid submission window: July 8, 2026, to July 22, 2026

New Platform No. 7 at Vadodara Junction: What it means for commuters?

Easier train changes for passengers

Through this new platform, commuters will be able to switch between regular trains and the bullet train system much more easily. The new platform will be located close to the high-speed rail station, so passengers won’t need to walk long distances or go through complicated routes to change trains.

Faster and smoother travel experience

The construction of this new platform is expected to reduce travel time by improving connectivity between services. Passengers will be able to catch connecting trains more quickly and with fewer delays when moving between the regular railway network and the bullet train system.

Better convenience for long-Distance travellers

People travelling to cities such as Mumbai or Ahmedabad will benefit most from this new platform. They can move between normal trains and high-speed trains in a simpler and more organised way.

Mumbai- Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project— India’s first High-Speed Rail corridor

The Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train project is India’s first high-speed rail corridor. The project covers a distance of 508 kilometres and provides rapid connectivity between the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat in western India.

Mumbai- Ahmedabad Bullet Train — Project cost, stations

The estimated cost of the Mumbai- Ahmedabad Bullet Train project stands at ₹1,08,000 crore. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train corridor includes 12 bullet train stations. Of these, 8 are located in Gujarat and 4 are in Maharashtra.

Stations: Sabarmati, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Bilimora, Vapi, Boisar, Virar, Thane, and Mumbai

Impact of the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train on commuter travel

The Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train will make travel much faster and easier between major cities like Mumbai, Vadodara, Surat, and Ahmedabad. It will cut down long travel time to just a few hours.

Passengers will get quicker, smoother, and more comfortable journeys compared to regular trains. It will also improve connections between cities and make travel between different trains easier and more convenient.

Overall, the construction of a new platform at Vadodara Railway Station will make transfers between regular trains and the bullet train quick and hassle-free for commuters