The proposed Whitefield-Bangarpet Quadrupling project covers a 47-kilometre stretch between Whitefield and Bangarpet stations in Karnataka, forming part of the busy Bengaluru-Chennai inter-state corridor. The project involves laying two additional rail lines alongside the existing pair, with the current tracks reserved exclusively for passenger operations and the new additions dedicated to freight movement.

This operational separation is designed to slash waiting times for goods trains, bring greater punctuality to passenger schedules, and expand the corridor’s total carrying capacity. The route currently handles a diverse freight mix including steel, cement, petroleum products, fertilizers, and agricultural commodities which are all critical to regional and national supply chains.

Backed by existing freight terminals, the quadrupling is projected to bring down logistics costs, sharpen the competitive edge of Indian industry in global markets, and drive sustained economic growth across both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Boosting Rail Capacity: Doubling of the Arakkonam–Chengalpattu line

Another railway project proposed by the Ministry of Railways is to double the single broad-gauge track currently operating between Chengalpattu (CGL) and Arakkonam (AJJ) in Tamil Nadu. Stretching across approximately 67.794 kilometres, the project falls within the operational territory of the Chennai Division of Southern Railway and traverses three districts – Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, and Ranipet. A total of 12 stations feature along this corridor.

The project is intended to remove capacity constraints on a congested single-line section by enabling simultaneous bidirectional movement. The project is expected to improve scheduling flexibility, reduce delays, and support higher freight throughput in the Chennai division.

NPG evaluates key Railway expansion projects under PM Gati Shakti

To boost logistics efficiency, reduce travel times, and deliver significant socio-economic benefits, the Network Planning Group (NPG) evaluated these two major railway expansion projects proposed by the Ministry of Railways. The proposed doubling of the Arakkonam–Chengalpattu line in Tamil Nadu and Proposed Quadrupling between Whitefield and Bangarpet Stations in Karnataka.

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Recently, the 110th Meeting of the Network Planning Group (NPG) was held under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to assess these major infrastructure projects proposals which aligns with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan. Both the projects are aimed at improving both passenger and freight movement.