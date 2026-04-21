To ease the summer travel rush, the Southern Railways has introduced one-way special trains on the busy Nagercoil–Chennai Egmore route. The services will run in both directions on April 21 and 22, 2026, giving passengers additional options and helping reduce crowding during peak travel days.

Train No. 06071 Nagercoil – Chennai Egmore One Way Express Special

Train No. 06071 will start its journey from Nagercoil at 4:00 PM on 21 April 2026 (Tuesday). It will reach Chennai Egmore at 11:45 AM the next day.

Route and stoppages

This train will stop at several important stations along the way. The major stoppages include: Nagercoil, Thiruvananthapuram Central, Kollam, Kayamkulam, Mavelikkara, Chengannur, Tiruvalla, Changanassery, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Aluva, Thrissur, Palakkad, Podanur, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam, Perambur, and finally Chennai Egmore.

Coach composition

The train will have a mix of coaches for different types of passengers. It includes:

1 AC Two-Tier coach

2 AC Three Tier coaches

10 Sleeper Class coaches

General Second Class coaches

2 Second Class coaches designed for Divyangjan (differently-abled passengers)

Train No. 06072 Chennai Egmore – Nagercoil One Way Superfast Special

Train No. 06072 will run in the return direction. It will leave Chennai Egmore at 1:25 PM on 22 April 2026 (Wednesday) and reach Nagercoil at 2:30 AM the next day.

Route and stoppages

This train will travel through an important route covering many key cities and towns in Tamil Nadu. The stoppages include: Chennai Egmore, Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Melmaruvathur, Villupuram, Vriddhachalam, Ariyalur, Srirangam, Tiruchchirappalli, Dindigul, Kodaikanal Road, Madurai, Virudunagar, Satur, Kovilpatti, Tirunelveli, and finally Nagercoil.

Coach composition

This train will also provide a variety of seating options:

1 AC Two-Tier coach

2 AC Three Tier coaches

10 Sleeper Class coaches

6 General Second Class coaches

2 Second Class coaches for Divyangjan passengers

How will these special trains help passengers?

These one-way special trains have been introduced mainly to reduce the heavy crowd seen during the summer holiday season. Many people travel between Chennai and southern districts like Madurai, Tirunelveli, and Nagercoil during this time for vacations, family visits, and work-related travel.

With limited regular train seats available during peak days, passengers often face waiting lists or last-minute ticket unavailability. These special trains will provide additional confirmed seats, making travel easier and less stressful.