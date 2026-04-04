To enhance long-distance connectivity across the country and offer a seamless journey between the South and the Northeast to passengers, Southern Railways has introduced special trains between Thiruvananthapuram Central in Kerala and New Tinsukia in Assam. Additionally, Southern Railways is going to operate “Trains on Demand” service between Mangaluru Central and Chennai Egmore to accommodate the festive rush for Vishu. Check out the detailed timings and stoppage schedules below.

Thiruvananthapuram – New Tinsukia Express Special: Timings and Stations

The Thiruvananthapuram Central–New Tinsukia Express Special (Train No. 06015 ) will depart from Thiruvananthapuram Central at 16:45 hrs on 5th April 2026 (Sunday) and will arrive at New Tinsukia at 04:30 hrs on the fifth day, operating one service.

In the return direction, New Tinsukia–Thiruvananthapuram Central Express Special ( Train No. 06016) will depart from New Tinsukia at 20:00 hrs on 9th April 2026 (Thursday) and will arrive at Thiruvananthapuram Central at 07:45 hrs on the fifth day, operating one service.

Stations: Thiruvananthapuram Central, Kollam, Kayankulam, Mavelikkara, Chengannur, Tiruvalla, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Aluva, Thrissur, Palakkad, Podanur, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Perambur, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Rajamundry, Samalkot, Duvvada, Vizianagararn, Palasa, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Kharagpur, Dankuni

Vishu Special Trains between Mangaluru Central and Chennai Egmore

To accommodate the increased passenger demand during the Vishu Festival, Southern Railway is also introducing special “Trains on Demand” service between Mangaluru Central and Chennai Egmore. Southern Railways aims to clear extra rush of passengers during the festival time and ensure a smooth travel . Find out the train ,timing stoppage details below:

Mangaluru Central -Chennai Egmore Special Train details

The Mangaluru Central -Chennai Egmore Special (Train No. 06126) will leave Mangaluru Central at 16.00 hrs on 06 & 13th April, 2026 (Monday) and reach Chennai Egmore at 10.30 hrs, the next day (2 Services)

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In return direction, Chennai Egmore-Mangaluru Central Special (Train No. 06125) will leave Chennai Egmore at 14.00 hrs on 07th & 14 April, 2026 (Tuesday) and reach Mangaluru Central at 06.50 hrs, the next day (2 Services)



Stations: Mangaluru Central, Kasaragod, Kanhangad, Payyanur,Kannur, Thalassery, Vadakara, Kozhikode, Tirur, Shoranur, Palakkad, Podanur, Tiruppur, Erode, Solem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Sholingur, Arakkonam, Tiruvallur, Perambur, Chennai Egmore