Southern Railway has introduced a series of summer special “trains on demand” to manage the heavy rush of passengers traveling during the peak holiday season. These include Ernakulam Jn-Muzaffarpur Ernakulam Jn Express Specials train which will enhance connectivity between South India and Bihar and Dr MGR Chennai Central-Barauni – Dr MGR Chennai Central Express Specials train which will ease travel between Chennai and Bihar for passengers. Passengers can also plan their journeys more comfortably and avoid long waiting lists by advance reservations. Find out all the details about train arrival and departure below:



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The Ernakulam Jn-Muzaffarpur Express special train— Details

For passengers traveling between Kerala and Bihar, the Ernakulam–Muzaffarpur route is getting special trains. The Ernakulam Jn-Muzaffarpur Express special train from Ernakulam will depart late at night on April 10, 17, and 24, reaching Muzaffarpur on the fourth day morning. The return services are scheduled on April 13, 20, and 27. The train offers a mix of AC and sleeper coaches, along with general compartments, making it accessible for different budgets. Check out the stations name below:

Stations: Emakulam Jn, Thrissur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salam, Jolarpettar, Katpadi, Perambur, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Bapatla, Tenal, Vjayawada, Buru, Todepaligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Duvvada, Pendurti, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Chiourupaile, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Sompeta, Ichchapuram, Brahmapur, Balugaon, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur Keonjhar, Rood, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kharagpur, Andul, Dankuni, Barddhaman, Durgapur, Asansol, Chittaranjan, Jamtara, Madhupur, Jasidih, Jhajha, Kiul, Mokama, Bakhtiyarpur, Patna Saheb, Rajendra Nagar, Terminal, Patna, Patliputra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur (Bihar)

Dr MGR Chennai Central-Barauni -Express Special train- Details

To ease passenger rush between Chennai and Bihar for passengers, Special trains between Dr. MGR Chennai Central and Barauni will run on April 12, 19, and 26, departing close to midnight and reaching Barauni by the third day evening. Return services are scheduled on 15, 24, 29th April, 2026 (Wednesdays), giving flexibility for planning round trips. Check out the stations name below:



Stations: Dr MGR Chennai Central, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Tenali, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Sikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur Keonjhar, Rood, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kharagpur, Andul, Dankuni, Barddhman, Durgapur, Asansol, Chittaranjan, Madhupur, Jasidih, Jhajha, KA, Barauni