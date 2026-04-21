With the summer travel rush picking up, the South Central Railway has rolled out a series of summer special trains to ease the expected crowding. The move is aimed at offering extra travel options for passengers heading to busy routes in eastern India during the peak holiday period.

These services will run from April 23 to May 3, 2026, linking major destinations such as Charlapalli in Hyderabad with Jasidih, Muzaffarpur and Barauni.

Special Trains List – Check out train timings, dates, and everything here

Special Train Between Charlapalli (Hyderabad) and Jasidih (Jharkhand)

Charlapalli – Jasidih (Train Nos. 07580 & 07586)

The train service between Charlapalli and Jasidih will operate on Thursdays. The services will commence on 23 April 2026 (Train No. 07580) and 30 April 2026 (Train No. 07586).

In the return direction, Jasidih – Charlapalli (Train Nos. 07581 & 07587) will operate on Fridays. The services will commence on 24 April 2026 (Train No. 07581) and 01 May 2026 (Train No. 07587).

Special Train Services Between Charlapalli (Hyderabad) and Muzaffarpur (Bihar)

Charlapalli – Muzaffarpur (Train Nos. 07582, 07584 & 07590)

The train service between Charlapalli and Muzaffarpur will operate on Tuesdays and Fridays. The services will commence on 24 April 2026, 28 April 2026, and 01 May 2026, respectively.

In the return direction, Muzaffarpur – Charlapalli (Train Nos. 07583, 07585 & 07591) will operate on Thursdays and Sundays. The services will commence from 26 April 2026, 30 April 2026, and 03 May 2026, respectively.

Special Train Services Between Charlapalli (Hyderabad) and Barauni (Bihar)

Charlapalli – Barauni (Train No. 07588)

The train between Charlapalli and Barauni will run on Sunday, commencing its journey from 26 April 2026.

In the return direction, Barauni – Charlapalli (Train No. 07589) will run on Tuesday, commencing from 28 April 2026.

ALSO READ Railways add 4 summer special trains from Chennai to eastern routes to ease holiday crowds – Full list here

More comfortable and flexible summer travel: How will these trains benefit the passengers?

Reduced crowding in regular trains

The introduction of these summer special trains will help reduce overcrowding in regular services. During school holidays and peak vacation time, trains usually run full, so these additional services will ease the pressure and make travel more comfortable.

Better connectivity to key destinations

These trains offer direct travel between Charlapalli and important destinations like Jasidih, Muzaffarpur, and Barauni. This is especially helpful for families and long-distance travelers visiting their hometowns.

More travel flexibility

Since the trains run on different dates, passengers have more options to choose from. This flexibility helps people plan their journeys according to their convenience and reduces the chances of last-minute booking stress or waiting list issues.