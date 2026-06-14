The government is likely to approve six new railway lines connecting key mineral-producing regions to freight corridors and ports through public-private partnership (PPP) projects involving an estimated private investment of Rs 15,000-20,000 crore.

The proposals have already received in-principle clearance from the Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC), and bidding parameters are currently being finalised before the projects are put up for Cabinet approval, sources told FE.

The projects, covering nearly 640 km of new rail infrastructure, include four coal corridors, one bauxite corridor and one iron ore-linked freight corridor. They will be implemented under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model.

Project Breakdown

Railways, with support from state governments, will undertake land acquisition, secure statutory clearances, prepare detailed project reports and operate train services. Private concessionaires will be responsible for designing, financing, constructing and maintaining the infrastructure and will recover investments through user charges determined through competitive bidding. The concession period will be the construction period plus 50 years, while any viability gap funding requirement will be determined during the bidding process.

Mapping the New corridors

The proposed projects include a 112.56-km rail corridor from Budhapank to Luburi via Tentuloi in Odisha to facilitate coal evacuation from the Talcher Coalfield Outer Corridor. Another major project is the 207.8-km broad gauge line connecting Manuguru and Ramagundam in Telangana for transporting coal and other bulk commodities.

The plan also includes a 48.96-km rail link from Tikiri station on the Koraput-Rayagada line to the bauxite mines of the Waltair Division, improving mineral transportation in the region. In Odisha’s Talcher coal belt, a 49.58-km line between Balaram, Putgadia and Tentuloi will strengthen coal logistics as part of the MCL Inner Corridor.

Further, a 101.26-km rail line connecting Jajpur Keonjhar Road (JJKR) with Dhamara Port via Aradi will facilitate the movement of coal and iron ore to the port. The sixth project involves constructing a 126.53-km broad gauge line linking Pakur/Nagarnabi with Godda, enhancing freight connectivity in eastern Jharkhand.

These projects are expected to improve mineral evacuation, strengthen logistics infrastructure and boost private participation in railway freight connectivity, sources said.