Disclaimer: This story contains video content that may be distressing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.

In a shocking incident in Bihar, a man died Tuesday after being struck by a Vande Bharat Express train. A video of the incident, now widely shared on social media, shows the man stepping too close to the edge of the platform to spit tobacco just as the train was arriving. He was rushed to a nearby hospital immediately after the incident, where he later succumbed to his injuries, reported The Times of India.

The incident occurred in the East Central Railway’s Danapur division when the Patna–Howrah Vande Bharat train struck the man.



ALSO READ Railways rolls out new ticket cancellation policy to curb misuse and increase seat availability

What happened? Watch shocking video here

The footage shows the man approaching the train tracks to spit the tobacco he was chewing. He stepped too close to the edge of the platform without noticing the train was just arriving. As he moved closer, the incoming train hit him within seconds, throwing him back. The man reportedly suffered serious head injuries in the impact.

Man approaches the edge of the platform to spit his Khaini. Died after hit by an incoming Vande Bharat at Barh station in Bihar. pic.twitter.com/BiYfbwsJIo — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) March 26, 2026

Railway Authorities Rush to Aid After Vande Bharat Accident; Victim Hospitalized

Bakhtiyarpur RPF inspector Jawahar Lal told The Times of India that teams from the Barh RPF and GRP quickly reached the spot and took the injured man to Barh Sadar Hospital, where he later died during treatment.



He said the victim may have had hearing problems and possibly did not hear the train’s horn, as the Vande Bharat Express does not stop at Barh station and usually sounds a warning while passing.



Police at Barh have registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation. The body has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem.

RPF and Railway Officials Warn Passengers

Following the incident, the Danapur Railway Division and the RPF issued a formal advisory, reported TOI. They urged passengers to keep a safe distance from the platform edge during train arrivals and departures to prevent further accidents.