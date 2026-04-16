G. Kumar Naik, Member of Parliament from Raichur, Karnataka, has written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw requesting premium rail connectivity in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. In his letter, Naik proposed that the government plan the upcoming Bengaluru–Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train via Yadgir, Raichur, and Mantralayam.

G Kumar Naik shared theletter on X ( formerly Twitter). In the letter, he wrote, “These regions, particularly Raichur and Yadgir, are part of the Kalyana Karnataka region and continue to remain underserved in terms of premium rail connectivity. Routing the train through this corridor would greatly benefit a large number of passengers, including daily commuters, students, and pilgrims”.

Easier travel and Better Connectivity: How will the proposed route benefit the commuters?

If the Bengaluru–Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train is routed through Raichur, Yadgir, and Mantralayam, it will make travel much easier for people in these regions. They will get a direct and faster link to major cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai without needing to change trains at other stations.

The Vande Bharat train will also help students, workers, and job seekers travel more easily for education and work. In addition, pilgrims visiting Mantralayam will benefit from improved and more convenient access.

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Know more about Bengaluru- Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently approved the new Vande Bharat Sleeper train between Bengaluru and Mumbai. This information came from an official letter dated April 5, 2026, shared on X (formerly Twitter) and addressed to Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan.

Through the letter, the Railway Minister confirmed that the new Vande Bharat Sleeper will run between KSR Bengaluru Railway Station and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai.

India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train– Check route here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper train in January 2026. The train is currently running on the Howrah–Kamakhya route and is the only Vande Bharat Sleeper service operating in the country.