In order to enhance connectivity, a proposal to introduce a New Vande Bharat Train between Jaipur and Bikaner through Sikar has been raised. The demand was presented in the Rajya Sabha by the Member of Parliament Ghanshyam Tiwari, highlighting the need for improved rail connectivity in Rajasthan.

The suggested route aims to link key urban and regional centres, where passenger movement is crucial. Jaipur serves as the capital and major hub for tourism and religious travel. Daily passenger flow includes tourists, pilgrims and local commuters, which creates consistent demand for faster rail services.

The proposed train would operate through Sikar and extend to Bikaner, covering regions that currently lack semi-high rail connectivity. At present, no Vande Bharat service operates on this specific corridor, despite its growing passenger base.

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Passenger demand and regional importance

The justification for the new service is based on multiple factors.Jaipur attracts visitors to religious sites such as Govind Dev Ji, Gopinath Ji, Moti Dungri Ganesh Ji and other temples, while routes extending towards Sikar and beyond connect to destinations like Khatu Shyam Ji and Salasar. These routes witness regular travel for religious, educational and commercial purposes.

Sikar has also developed into a major education hub, with more than three lakh students enrolled in various institutions. This creates sustained intercity travel demand, particularly between Jaipur and Sikar.

In addition, business activity between Jaipur, Sikar and Bikaner contributes to regular passenger movement. The introduction of a semi-high-speed train like Vande Bharat is expected to reduce travel time and improve service efficiency for passengers.

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Existing Services and expected impact

Currently, Vande Bharat trains operate from Jaipur to destinations such as Delhi, Jodhpur and Dehradun. However, the absence of a service on the Jaipur–Sikar–Bikaner route highlights a connectivity gap in the network. The proposed train is expected to benefit a large population by improving travel time, comfort and regional accessibility.

Overall, the proposal reflects a demand-driven approach to railway expansion, focusing on routes with high passenger density and economic relevance. The final decision will depend on feasibility assessments and approval by railway authorities.