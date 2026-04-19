To manage the heavy passenger rush during the summer season, Western Railway has announced a set of special train services connecting Gujarat with eastern parts of India. These trains aim to provide extra travel options and reduce waiting lists during peak travel days in April 2026.

Vatva–Howrah–Vatva Summer Special (09479 / 09480)

Western Railway will run a special train between Vatva (Ahmedabad) and Howrah Junction.

Vatva–Howrah Summer Special (Train No. 09479 )

Dates: 20 & 26 April 2026

20 & 26 April 2026 Departure from Vatva: 16:45 hrs

16:45 hrs Arrival at Howrah: 09:00 hrs (Third Day)

Howrah–Vatva Summer Special ( Train No. 09480 )

Dates : 22 & 28 April 2026

: 22 & 28 April 2026 Departure from Howrah: 19:00 hrs

19:00 hrs Arrival at Vatva: 12:15 hrs (Third Day)

Major halts include: Vadodara, Bharuch, Ankleshwar, Udhna, Nandurbar, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Sasaram, Gaya, Koderma, Dhanbad, and Asansol.

Coach composition: These trains will consist of AC 1-Tier, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Class.

Sabarmati–Asansol Summer Special (09431 / 09432)

Another special train will run between Sabarmati and Asansol Junction on a special fare.

Sabarmati–Asansol (Train No. 09431)

Dates: 20 & 26 April 2026

20 & 26 April 2026 Departure: 22:55 hrs

22:55 hrs Arrival: 13:15 hrs (Third Day)

09432 Asansol–Sabarmati ( Train No.09432 )

Dates : 22 & 28 April 2026

: 22 & 28 April 2026 Departure: 16:20 hrs

16:20 hrs Arrival: 07:15 hrs (Third Day)

Major halts include: Mehsana, Palanpur, Abu Road, Falna, Marwar Junction, Beawar, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bandikui, Bharatpur, Achhnera, Agra, Tundla, Govindpuri, Prayagraj Junction, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Sasaram, Gaya, Koderma, and Dhanbad.

Coach composition: These trains will consist of Sleeper Class and General Class coaches only.

Ticket booking begins on April 19

Booking for these summer special trains opens from today (19 April 2026). Commuters can book tickets at PRS counters and through the IRCTC Rail Connect app.

More seats and better access: How will these trains benefit passengers?

These summer special trains will help reduce congestion on regular routes, especially for passengers traveling between Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. With additional seats available, travelers will have a better chance of securing confirmed tickets during peak holiday times.

The inclusion of multiple coach types, from General to AC classes, will ensure that commuters from different income groups can travel comfortably. The trains also stop at many important stations, making them useful for passengers from smaller towns as well.