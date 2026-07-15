India’s rail-linked logistics network is expanding with Western Carriers (India) Limited (WCIL) operationalising its Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal in Devaliya, Morbi, Gujarat. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw formally flagged off a bulk tiles train from the facility. Spread across 42 acres, the terminal is designed to handle cargo through both road and rail, using container and wagon rake systems. The facility is expected to cater to industries in the Morbi and wider Saurashtra region, including ceramics, salt, chemicals, agriculture, fertilisers and MSMEs.

Morbi is a major ceramics manufacturing hub, producing around 5 million tonnes of ceramic products annually and meeting more than 80% of India’s domestic demand, according to the company. The terminal is also positioned to support the salt industry in the Maliya belt, one of the country’s major salt-producing regions.

The facility’s rail connectivity is expected to provide industries with another option for moving bulk and containerised cargo to markets beyond Gujarat.

The Morbi terminal comes days after WCIL inaugurated a General Cargo Terminal at the GCD Yard of the Kolkata Dock System under the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority. The Kolkata facility, developed under a 15-year agreement, is designed to handle dry bulk, break-bulk and container cargo.

Together, the two terminals expand WCIL’s presence along the east-west freight corridor.

Rajendra Sethia, Chairman and Managing Director, Western Carriers (India) Limited, said, “The flagging off of our tiles train from Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal in Morbi by Shri Ashwini Vaishnow, Hon’ble Railway Minister, comes close on the heels of our new terminal in Kolkata and is a significant milestone in WCIL’s journey of strengthening India’s logistics infrastructure across the East-West corridor.”

WCIL plans to expand the Morbi facility with an inland container depot and warehousing infrastructure in the future.