The Indian Railways has established a Non-Fare Revenue (NFR) policy to earn revenue through clean advertisement and branding initiatives. Through its Non-Fare Revenue (NFR) policy, the Railways is generating income by turning stations and trains into revenue-generating platforms through advertising and branding. This strategy allows the Railways to earn more while maintaining strict regulatory and ethical standards. Under the policy, only safe and appropriate content is allowed, advertisements promoting alcohol, tobacco, cigarettes, bidis or explicit material are strictly prohibited.

How Indian Railways is smartly monetising stations & trains through clean advertising

Railway stations see millions of people every day, making them perfect spots for advertisements. Under the Out-of-Home (OOH) policy, the Railways earns revenue by allowing businesses to place ads in high-visibility areas such as station entrances, waiting halls, and platforms. Not only this, the Rail Display Network (RDN) adds a digital dimension through which railways generate revenue.Screens across stations show multiple ads that can be updated in real time, giving the Railways a flexible source of income.

Even trains themselves have become mobile revenue sources for Railways. With advertisements inside coaches and on train exteriors, the Railways reaches passengers across regions while generating additional earnings.

The Non-fare revenue policy lays down clear rules to ensure fairness and control. Indian Railways award all contracts related to advertising only through e-auctions on the Indian Railways E-Procurement System (IREPS) online portal. There are also strict guidelines on what can be advertised. Lets find out these in detail.

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