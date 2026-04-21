Indian Railways has updated the schedule of the Mumbai–Hazur Sahib Nanded Vande Bharat Express, bringing small but important changes for daily passengers and long-distance travellers. The revised timings will come into effect from May 3, 2026.

The train, operated by the Central Railway zone, is one of the fastest options on this busy route. This update is expected to improve travel convenience, especially for office-goers, business travellers, and people visiting family between Mumbai and the Marathwada region.

Vande Bharat train timings revised—effective from 3 May 2026

Indian Railways has changed departure and arrival timings to improve operational efficiency. Check out the new timing below:

From Mumbai to Hazur Sahib Nanded (Train No. 20706)

Earlier departure: 13:10 hrs

New departure: 13:15 hrs from CSMT Mumbai

Earlier arrival: 22:50 hrs

New arrival: 22:25 hrs at Hazur Sahib Nanded

This means passengers will now reach Nanded a little earlier than before, which is helpful for those who need evening connections or local transport after arrival.

From Hazur Sahib Nanded to Mumbai (Train No. 20705)

Earlier departure: 05:00 hrs

New departure: 05:20 hrs from Hazur Sahib Nanded

Earlier arrival: 14:25 hrs

New arrival: 14:15 hrs at CSMT Mumbai

Even with a slightly later departure from Nanded, passengers will still reach Mumbai a bit earlier, which is useful for office workers and daily planners.

What does this mean for Passengers?

For daily and weekly travellers, the change in timing may look small, but it can make a difference in planning. Earlier arrival in both directions helps passengers catch connecting trains, buses, or return home sooner.

People travelling for work between Mumbai and Marathwada will especially benefit, as the train already saves nearly 1.5–2 hours compared to older services.

Know more about the Mumbai–Hazur Sahib Nanded Vande Bharat

The Vande Bharat Express between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai and Hazur Sahib Nanded was introduced on December 30, 2023. It is a semi-high-speed train designed for faster and more comfortable travel.

It runs via important stations, including Manmad Junction, which is a key railway junction connecting different parts of Maharashtra.

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Route and Key Stops

During its journey, the train stops at eight major stations. These stops make the train useful for both long-distance and regional commuters who depend on fast intercity travel.Check out the stations below:

Stations: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad Junction, C Sambhajinagar, Jalna and Parbhani Junction