For millions of Mumbaikers , daily travel on the suburban railway network has long been a struggle. Packed coaches, overcrowded platforms, and long waiting times are major challenges for passengers. To ease congestion and improve the commuter experience, the Ministry of Railways has approved Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP)-II, MUTP-III and MUTP-IIIA. These projects aim to expand the capacity of the Mumbai suburban railway network. Let’s find out what these projects include and how they will ease congestion and improve the travel experience for daily commuters.

Expanding rail lines and corridors: Let’s have a look at sanctioned MUTP works

The Ministry of Railways has approved MUTP-II (₹8,087 cr), MUTP-III (₹10,947 cr), and MUTP-IIIA (₹33,690 cr) to expand the capacity of the Mumbai suburban network. The following infrastructure works are included under these sanctioned projects:

Name of the Project Project Length Project Cost CSMT-Kurla 5th & 6th Line (MUTP-II) 17.5 Km 891Cr Mumbai Central-Borivali 6th Line (MUTP-II) 30 Km 919 Cr Extension of Harbour Line from Goregaon-Borivali 7 Km 826 Cr Borivali-Virar 5th & 6th Line 26 Km 2,184 Cr Virar-Dahanu Road 3rd & 4th Line 64 Km 3,587 Cr Panvel-Karjat Suburban Corridor 29.6 Km 2,782 Cr Airoli-Kalwa (elevated) Suburban Corridor link 3.3 Km 476 Cr Kalyan-Asangaon 4thLine (MUTP-IIIA) 32 Km 1,759 Cr Kalyan-Badlapur 3rd& 4th line (MUTP-IIIA) 14 Km 1,510 Cr Kalyan-Kasara 3rd Line 67 Km 793 Cr Naigaon-Juichandra double chord Line 6 Km 176 Cr Nilaje-Kopar double chord Line 5 Km 338 Cr Kalyan Yard remodeling work —- 866 Cr

12-car trains under MUTP-III & IIIA: new generation trains– to ease congestion

In addition, the Ministry has sanctioned 238 rakes of 12-car trains under MUTP-III & IIIA, at a total cost of ₹19,293 crore. These modern trains are expected to transform the daily commuter experience once operational.

Mumbai Suburban Railway networks current handling capacity details

Mumbai’s suburban railway network currently handles nearly 3,200 suburban trains and 120 originating Mail/Express trains daily, reflecting the city’s high-density rail operations. With these new projects and upgrades, passengers can expect shorter travel times, less crowding, and a smoother journey across the city.