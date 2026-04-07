Passengers travelling on the Mumbai-Nagpur route may see a slight improvement in journey times, as Indian Express has reported that Indian Railways has finally removed a long-standing speed restriction on a key section in Maharashtra which will now enable faster train operations on the Mumbai-Nagpur Route. The restriction was lifted after the completion of Through Formation Treatment (TFTR) work on the Asvali-Padli section under Central Railway’s Bhusaval Division. This infrastructure upgrade will streamline train operations and will improve the overall experience of the commuters across the route by promoting faster journey and on time arrivals.

No more delays and seamless Travel for Mumbai-Nagpur Commuters

The passengers traveling on Mumbai-Nagpur route will witness improved train movement which will reduce the delays in their journey and promote on-time arrivals. The removal of previous speed restrictions means that the trains passing through the Mumbai-Nagpur route will no longer need to slow down, which had earlier affected schedules and caused delays to many passengers.

Reason Behind the Speed Curbs

A Permanent Speed Restriction (PSR) of 75 kmph was placed between km 160.57 and km 160.13 for a long time. The section required close monitoring, especially during the monsoon. The stretch is located in a semi-ghat area with limited accessibility. It has a track formation height of around 9 metres and includes a curve of 2.26 degrees. These conditions made it necessary to regulate train speeds to ensure safety.

According to The Indian Express, Dr. Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railway, said that the Asvali–Padli section is part of the Bhusaval Division on the Mumbai–Nagpur route. He added that the speed restriction had been in place for nearly 800 metres and affected overall travel time.

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Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Speed and Safety

Railways carried out TFTR work to strengthen the track structure. Due to terrain and weather-related challenges, the work was scheduled after the monsoon in 2025. With the upgrade now complete, the section is ready for normal speeds.