To improve rail connectivity between Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, the Railway Board has approved the introduction of a new bi-weekly express train service between Kakinada Town and Mysuru Railway Station.

This new service is aimed at providing a more convenient and direct travel option for passengers who frequently commute between these regions. Check out all the details related to these new services below:

Kakinada Town–Mysuru–Kakinada Town Bi-Weekly Express: Train details and schedule

Train No. From -To Days of Service With effect from 17289 Kakinada Town to Mysuru Monday, Friday 1 May 2026 17290 Mysuru to Kakinada Town. Tuesday, Saturday 2 May 2026

Train No and route

The newly introduced trains are numbered 17289 and 17290. Train 17289 will run from Kakinada Town to Mysuru, while Train 17290 will operate in the return direction from Mysuru to Kakinada Town.

Days of operation

According to the schedule, the Kakinada–Mysuru Express will run on Mondays and Fridays starting from May 1, 2026. The return service from Mysuru will run on Tuesdays and Saturdays starting from May 2, 2026.

Stations covered

The train will halt at several important stations along its route, connecting major cities and towns across three states. Check out the list of stations below:

Stoppages: Kakinade Town, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nitadevslu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akiddu, Kakalur, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Nalgonda, Secunderabad, Begumpet, Lingampalli, Vikarabed, Sedam, Yadgir, Krishna, Raichur, Mantralayam Red, Adani, Guntakal, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Hindupur, Yelahanka, Bangalore Cant, KSR Bengaluru city, Kengert, Ramanagaram, Channapatna, Mandya, Mysuru

Enhanced convenience and connectivity: What this new train means for commuters

The new train service will offer passengers a direct and more comfortable journey, making travel much easier for many commuters. It will also help reduce overall travel time and remove the inconvenience of long waits during transfers.

With a regular schedule in both directions, the trains will improve connectivity between Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, making long-distance travel smoother, more convenient, and more predictable for all types of passengers, whether they are visiting family or travelling for personal reasons.

Boost to regional connectivity and tourism

The introduction of this bi-weekly express strengthens rail connectivity between coastal Andhra and southern Karnataka. It is also likely to support tourism, as Mysuru is a popular destination known for its heritage and culture, while Kakinada is an important coastal city.

