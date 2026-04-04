Work on Vande Bharat sleeper trains has hit a new milestone this week as Kinet Railway Solution successfully completed its first car body. The update comes mere weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first Vande Bharat sleeper train between Kamakhya and Howrah. The manufacturing of the first car body was carried out at the Marathwada Rail Coach Factory in Latur, Maharashtra.The company said in a statement “We are pleased to announce the successful completion of the first fully integrated car body at our Latur facility,”.

We are pleased to announce the successful completion of the first fully integrated car body at our Latur facility 🔧🚄🎉 Join us in celebrating this milestone as we move forward with even greater momentum. #kinet #milestone #indianrail pic.twitter.com/Db0oWt1wIA — Kinet Railway Solutions Limited (@officialKinet) April 1, 2026

Connecting Kamakhya and Howrah: India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper

The introduction of sleeper variants of the Vande Bharat trains is transforming long-distance travel in India by offering faster, safer, and more comfortable journeys for passengers. India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper train was launched on 17 January 2026 on the Kamakhya–Howrah route.

The train was developed by BEML using technology from the Integral Coach Factory (ICF). The introduction of sleeper variants of the Vande Bharat trains is transforming long-distance travel in India by offering faster, safer, and more comfortable journeys for passengers.

Kinet Railway Solution to deliver 120 Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets

Kinet Railway Solution was established to actively participate in the Vande Bharat project in India. Kinet Railway Solution is a joint venture between Transmashholding (TMH) and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL). Indian Railways has selected Kinet Railway Solution to manufacture and maintain 120 Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets, comprising a total of 1,920 coaches. The company was selected through an international tender.

Accelerating Production: Vande Bharat Sleeper Contracts Overview

The Ministry of Railways has awarded contracts for the manufacturing of Vande Bharat Sleeper trains to three firms, including BEML, Kinet Railway Solutions, and a consortium of Titagarh Rail Systems Limited and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). BEML has been assigned the responsibility of designing and developing 10 sleeper trainsets, reflecting its strong capabilities in rail engineering.