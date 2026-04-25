The Vande Bharat Express service in Jammu and Kashmir is set for a major upgrade, aimed at improving travel convenience and capacity for passengers.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh wrote on X ( formerly Twitter) that the Vande Bharat Express, which currently operates between Srinagar and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, will now be extended up to Jammu Tawi from April 30.

He also mentioned that the train will be upgraded from 8 to 20 coaches, significantly increasing passenger capacity and improving the travel experience.

Good news for #Jammu–#Srinagar Vande Bharat Express travellers! 🚄 Another gift from the @narendramodi government for the people of Jammu & Kashmir. The Vande Bharat Express, currently running between Srinagar and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, will be extended up to Jammu Tawi… — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) April 24, 2026

About the Jammu–Srinagar Vande Bharat Express – Launch date, stoppages

The Vande Bharat Express, currently operating between Jammu and Srinagar, offers passengers a faster, more comfortable option between the Jammu region and the Kashmir Valley.

Launch Date: The Jammu–Srinagar Vande Bharat Express was introduced by Indian Railways in June 2025 to strengthen rail connectivity in the region.

Stoppages and Route: The train operates six days a week, with one day off weekly. It halts at key stations, including Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station, Banihal, and Srinagar.

Travel time: The Bharat Express trains between Jammu and Srinagar take approximately 2 hours and 58 minutes to complete the journey.

Jammu to Srinagar train schedule: fastest, cheapest, first and last service details

Fastest train from Jammu to Srinagar

The fastest train is 26401 Vande Bharat Express.

Departure: 08:10 AM from Jammu (JAT)

08:10 AM from Jammu (JAT) Arrival: 11:08 AM at Srinagar (SINA)

Cheapest train from Jammu to Srinagar

The cheapest train is 26403 Vande Bharat Express.

Departure: 02:55 PM from Jammu (JAT)

02:55 PM from Jammu (JAT) Arrival: 05:53 PM at Srinagar (SINA)

First train from Jammu to Srinagar

The first train of the day is 26401 Vande Bharat Express.

Departure: 08:10 AM from Jammu (JAT)

08:10 AM from Jammu (JAT) Arrival: 11:08 AM at Srinagar (SINA)

Last train from Jammu to Srinagar

The last train of the day is 26403 Vande Bharat Express.

Departure: 02:55 PM from Jammu (JAT)

02:55 PM from Jammu (JAT) Arrival: 05:53 PM at Srinagar (SINA)

Jammu to Srinagar train ticket prices

The minimum ticket price for Jammu to Srinagar train travel is ₹665, which applies to the CC (Chair Car) class. This is also the standard lowest fare available for this journey.

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Extended Vande Bharat route: Impact on commuters and regional connectivity

The extension of the Vande Bharat Express up to Jammu Tawi railway station, along with the increase in capacity to 20 coaches, is expected to significantly improve travel convenience for passengers across the region.

Improved seat availability and reduced rush

With the train being upgraded from 8 to 20 coaches, the passenger capacity will increase sharply. This will help reduce long waiting lists and ease pressure during peak travel seasons, especially on the busy Jammu–Kashmir route.

Easier boarding for Jammu city passengers

The extension to Jammu Tawi railway station is a major benefit for travellers from Jammu city. Passengers will no longer need to travel to Katra to board the train, which will save both time and additional travel effort.

Stronger regional rail connectivity

The route already connects key stations such as Srinagar, Banihal, and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station. With the addition of Jammu Tawi, the rail network between Jammu and the Kashmir Valley becomes more complete, improving overall regional connectivity.

Boost to tourism and pilgrimage travel

The upgraded service is expected to benefit tourists visiting Kashmir as well as pilgrims travelling to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. Faster and more comfortable train travel will encourage higher footfall and make the journey more convenient for long-distance travellers.

Positive impact on the local economy

Better connectivity and increased passenger movement are likely to support local businesses, including transport operators, hotels, and small traders. Improved rail services generally contribute to stronger economic activity along the route by making travel more reliable and frequent.